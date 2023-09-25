Pre-order Pixel 8 Pro in U.S. get free Pixel Watch 2; major Google Store Pixel 8 leak





Pixel 8 (which is rumored to be priced $100 higher to start at $699). For those looking to keep pace with the Pixel ecosystem, this is an improvement over the $200 in Google Store credit that U.S. consumers received last year when they pre-ordered the Pixel 7 Pro . Those in the States who pre-ordered the Pixel 7 received a $100 Google Store credit. Unfortunately, at this point, we don't know what Google will be giving away with the pre-order of a(which is rumored to be priced $100 higher to start at $699).





Pixel 8 and a different page reminds you that the Pixel Watch can be used to snap a photo on your Pixel phone.

Other leaked images from the Google Store from the same tipster show promos for Pixel features like Clear Calling and Live Translate. Both use AI and while one delivers clear calls free from background noise, the other provides real-time translation in 49 languages respectively. Another page discusses the security features of theand a different page reminds you that thecan be used to snap a photo on your Pixel phone.









The leaked Google Store pages also say that the Pixel 8 series offers "fast-charging," and "all-day battery you can count on." A page for camera features mentions the Super Res Zoom, Macro Focus, Night Sight, and the Magic Editor. The latter will allow users to make all kinds of edits on a photo after it is processed. The page for video recording discusses the new Audio Magic Eraser which removes distracting sounds from the audio you recorded while filming a video.





A couple of pages discuss the Pixel 8 Pro camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera that takes better low-light photos, the 48MP ultra-wide camera for better macro photos, the 48MP telephoto camera which Google says offers the best zoom yet on a Pixel, and the front-facing 10.5MP camera for the sharpest selfies you've ever snapped.





Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and under the hood will be the Pixel 8 will carry a 6.2-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the bar on the back features a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front will be a 10MP selfie snapper. Thewill sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and under the hood will be the Tensor G3 . The phone features 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. Thewill carry a 6.2-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the bar on the back features a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front will be a 10MP selfie snapper.





Stay tuned for our coverage of the October 4th Made by Google event!

