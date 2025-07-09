Amazon makes the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A16 5G irresistibly affordable this Prime Day
Samsung's most affordable US smartphone is cheaper than ever before right now... for Amazon Prime members only.
Can't afford any of the high-end Galaxy handsets Amazon has massively discounted for Prime Day 2025 today, let alone the ones Samsung is gearing up to formally unveil tomorrow at a hugely anticipated Unpacked event? Fret not, as the cheapest (and obviously humblest) phone the company brought to the US over the last 12 months is also on sale at an unbeatable price for Amazon Prime members only for a limited time.
With a homebrewed Exynos 1330 processor under the hood, as well as only 4GB RAM paired with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Galaxy A16 5G is clearly not what you'd call a powerhouse. The design is somehow even worse, with a terribly outdated screen cutout (aka notch) in tow and a rather generous (not complimentary) bottom screen bezel, not to mention an all-plastic construction.
But that's where a reasonable $199.99 price point comes in, and if you hurry, you can save an unprecedented $57.50 with (almost) no strings attached. The same discount is currently good for both "blue black" and "light gray" color options, beating all previous price cuts available in the US without an obligatory device trade-in or upfront carrier activation by at least 20 or 25 bucks.
Simply put, true bargain hunters are looking at a totally unmissable deal here, and hardcore Samsung fans have the incredible opportunity to get a relatively well-balanced Android phone with stellar software support for very little money.
That's right, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A16 is guaranteed to receive at least five additional OS updates after already making the jump from Android 14 to Android 15 recently, which is something very few handsets in the sub-$200 segment can offer. Check that, I don't believe any other ultra-affordable smartphones you can officially buy stateside can even hope of coming close to that kind of phenomenal long-term software support.
The Galaxy A16 5G is not all bad from a hardware perspective either, sporting a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and packing a more than adequate 5,000mAh battery equipped with the same 25W charging technology as the high-end Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge. In short, the overall value proposition right now is pretty great, but you may need to hurry up and place your order... if you're a Prime member.
