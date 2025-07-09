Amazon makes the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A16 5G irresistibly affordable this Prime Day





With a homebrewed Exynos 1330 processor under the hood, as well as only 4GB RAM paired with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Galaxy A16 5G is clearly not what you'd call a powerhouse. The design is somehow even worse, with a terribly outdated screen cutout (aka notch) in tow and a rather generous (not complimentary) bottom screen bezel, not to mention an all-plastic construction.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $58 off (29%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options





But that's where a reasonable $199.99 price point comes in, and if you hurry, you can save an unprecedented $57.50 with (almost) no strings attached. The same discount is currently good for both "blue black" and "light gray" color options, beating all previous price cuts available in the US without an obligatory device trade-in or upfront carrier activation by at least 20 or 25 bucks.

Simply put, true bargain hunters are looking at a totally unmissable deal here, and hardcore Samsung fans have the incredible opportunity to get a relatively well-balanced Android phone with stellar software support for very little money.





Galaxy A16 is guaranteed to receive at least five additional OS updates after already making the jump from Android 14 to That's right, the 5G-enabledis guaranteed to receive at least five additional OS updates after already making the jump fromto Android 15 recently, which is something very few handsets in the sub-$200 segment can offer. Check that, I don't believe any other ultra-affordable smartphones you can officially buy stateside can even hope of coming close to that kind of phenomenal long-term software support.





The Galaxy A16 5G is not all bad from a hardware perspective either, sporting a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and packing a more than adequate 5,000mAh battery equipped with the same 25W charging technology as the high-end Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge . In short, the overall value proposition right now is pretty great, but you may need to hurry up and place your order... if you're a Prime member.