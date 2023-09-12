Pixel 8 line's Tensor G3 may finally solve the biggest issue plaguing Google chips
Google's in-house Tensor chips may be smarter than other chips, but they have the tendency to heat up rather quickly. The Tensor G3 which will power the Pixel 8 is expected to have more cores running at faster frequencies, raising the question of whether the new chip will be even more taxing on the cooling system. A new rumor suggests that the phone will be better at staying cool.
Leaker Revegnus claims that Samsung Foundry will use the fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) construction and stacking technology technology for the Tensor G3. As Samsung explains in this article, the FOWLP technology will overcome the trade-off between heat dissipation and performance. The tech will reduce the thickness of chip packages, thereby increasing heat dissipation.
The new tech should make the Tensor G3 more efficient and increase the chances of the Pixel 8 becoming the best phone of the year.
The Pixel 7 is not the fastest phone around, but it's fast enough for almost every task, and that's what truly matters at the end of the day. The G3 is rumored to have one Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. It will be based on Samsung's 4nm process.
Since the chip will use last year's ARMv9 cores and not the newer ARMv9.2 architecture, it will still not be as fast as the top Android phones of 2023. But it will be speedier than the G2, and more importantly, more power efficient.
In addition to being bug-prone and having occasional connectivity issues, Pixel phones are criticized for heating up even while doing general tasks and dialing down performance as a result. This has started being a problem ever since Google switched from Snapdragon chips to its own Tensor SoCs. Pixel diehards will surely breathe a sigh of relief if the next chip takes care of this problem.
Google will announce the Pixel 8 duo on October 4 alongside the second Pixel Watch.
Popular stories
12 Sep, 2023Pixel 8 line's Tensor G3 may finally solve the biggest issue plaguing Google chips
01 Sep, 2023Pixel 8 might be more expensive than Pixel 7
30 Aug, 2023Official Pixel 8 Pro image pops up on Google website as more details on colors are also revealed
24 Aug, 2023Google fan survey hints at powerful AI camera features for the Pixel 8
21 Aug, 2023Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series might join the eSIM-only squad
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: