Google's in-house Tensor chips may be smarter than other chips, but they have the tendency to heat up rather quickly. The Tensor G3 which will power the Pixel 8 is expected to have more cores running at faster frequencies, raising the question of whether the new chip will be even more taxing on the cooling system. A new rumor suggests that the phone will be better at staying cool.





Tensor G3 . As Samsung explains in this Leaker Revegnus claims that Samsung Foundry will use the fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) construction and stacking technology technology for the. As Samsung explains in this article , the FOWLP technology will overcome the trade-off between heat dissipation and performance. The tech will reduce the thickness of chip packages, thereby increasing heat dissipation.





Tensor G3 more efficient and increase the chances of the Pixel 8 becoming the The new tech should make themore efficient and increase the chances of thebecoming the best phone of the year.









Since the chip will use last year's ARMv9 cores and not the newer ARMv9.2 architecture, it will still not be as fast as the top Android phones of 2023. But it will be speedier than the G2, and more importantly, more power efficient.





In addition to being bug-prone and having occasional connectivity issues, Pixel phones are criticized for heating up even while doing general tasks and dialing down performance as a result. This has started being a problem ever since Google switched from Snapdragon chips to its own Tensor SoCs. Pixel diehards will surely breathe a sigh of relief if the next chip takes care of this problem.



