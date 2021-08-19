Hot new report points to big Pixel 6 and 6 Pro charging upgrade, 'further' Pixel Fold delay

Hot new report points to big Pixel 6 and 6 Pro charging upgrade, 'further' Pixel Fold delay0
Of course, power users in love with the stock Android experience may have been eagerly anticipating the Pixel 6 for close to a year now (if not longer), and said anticipation only grew stronger as Big G took the unprecedented step ahead of the 5a announcement to showcase its upcoming flagship duo.
Yet another major upgrade in the pipeline
Shortly after noted leakers Jon Prosser and Steve Hemmerstoffer first rendered the radical new design of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the (nearly) complete spec sheets of the two high-end handsets were also disclosed, hinting at numerous important improvements over last year's upper mid-range Pixel 5.
Namely, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to share 33W wired capabilities, which may not sound groundbreaking by, say, Xiaomi, Oppo, or OnePlus standards. But compared to the Pixel 5 and 5a 5G, both of which are merely equipped with 18W speeds, that would obviously represent a huge leap forward.
33W technology would even exceed what Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 family are capable of, not to mention every single iPhone released so far.
Before getting too excited, of course, you should keep in mind that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will come without any sort of power adapter bundled in as standard, so in order to actually take advantage of this particular upgrade, you'll need to separately purchase a compatible charger.
Something tells us Google will probably release its own such thing alongside the Pixel 6 duo at some point this fall, although third-party accessories like the ones you can frequently buy at a crazy low price on Amazon should also get the job done.
It's not all bad news on the Pixel Fold front
Knowing Google, seeing the Pixel 5a 5G released exclusively in the US and Japan (at least for the time being), suspecting that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could only come to eight markets of their own, and understanding the challenges of designing a homebrewed processor for the first time, it really shouldn't come as a surprise that the company's "foldable project" is said to have been "delayed further."
Unfortunately, we have no idea exactly what that means and when we should expect the first-gen Pixel Fold handset to be commercially released now, but we highly doubt that will take place by the end of 2021.
On the bright side, it's still possible that Big G will take a little time to "offer a preview" of some sort at the Pixel 6 fall event, perhaps sharing insight into its progress and hopes of ultimately challenging Samsung in this fast-growing market segment.
The Pixel Fold was previously rumored to share its Tensor chipset, camera skills, and 120Hz display refresh rate technology with the more "conventional" Pixel 6 Pro flagship, but it's obviously hard to anticipate how a 2022 delay might impact those specifications.
