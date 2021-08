Hot new report points to big Pixel 6 and 6 Pro charging upgrade, 'further' Pixel Fold delay

Of course, power users in love with the stock Android experience may have been eagerly anticipating the Pixel 6 for close to a year now (if not longer), and said anticipation only grew stronger as Big G took the unprecedented step ahead of the 5a announcement to showcase its upcoming flagship duo.





Yet another major upgrade in the pipeline









While Google itself corroborated several of these rumored upgrades earlier this month, today marks the very first time we're hearing anything (official or unofficial) about charging technology.





Namely, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to share 33W wired capabilities, which may not sound groundbreaking by, say, Xiaomi, Oppo, or OnePlus standards. But compared to the Pixel 5 and 5a 5G , both of which are merely equipped with 18W speeds, that would obviously represent a huge leap forward.













Before getting too excited, of course, you should keep in mind that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will come without any sort of power adapter bundled in as standard, so in order to actually take advantage of this particular upgrade, you'll need to separately purchase a compatible charger.





Something tells us Google will probably release its own such thing alongside the Pixel 6 duo at some point this fall, although third-party accessories like the ones you can frequently buy at a crazy low price on Amazon should also get the job done.





Overall, this is just the latest in a long line of rumored and/or confirmed tidbits making everyone uncommonly confident about predicting Google's next big thing(s) will indeed be among the best phones money can buy around the holidays and beyond.

It's not all bad news on the Pixel Fold front









Unfortunately, we have no idea exactly what that means and when we should expect the first-gen Pixel Fold handset to be commercially released now, but we highly doubt that will take place by the end of 2021.









On the bright side, it's still possible that Big G will take a little time to "offer a preview" of some sort at the Pixel 6 fall event, perhaps sharing insight into its progress and hopes of ultimately challenging Samsung in this fast-growing market segment.





Google's newest in-house smartphone is up for pre-order following a full official announcement earlier in the week , which means Android purists can... already look forward to the search giant's next big product launch.