Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Android Google

Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 13, 2021, 1:20 PM
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
The Google Pixel line hasn’t been as successful as first expected. But with LG permanently out of the picture and an in-house chipset almost ready to ship, a huge Google Pixel 6 leak suggests the company is about to revamp its entire smartphone line.

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look nothing like Pixel 5


First off, Google is reverting back to its old ways with plans for two flagship smartphone models. The 2021 lineup will consist of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to the information shared by Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser, who has a decent track record when it comes to Pixel leaks.

Recent Pixel smartphones have featured a pretty boring square camera module on the back, but the leaked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders (based on real hands-on photos of the phones) show a radical new design that centers around a rectangular camera bump.

That new bump is covered in black glass and stretches across the entire width of the rear panel. In the case of the Google Pixel 6, it’s said to house two cameras — presumably main and ultra-wide shooters — and the usual LED flash.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro gains a third camera on the back. That one likely acts as some form of telephoto shooter, a feature that was included on the Pixel 4 series but removed from last year’s Pixel 5.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on the specifications. But Google Pixels tend to be some of the best camera phones around, so with the brand’s first triple-camera setup now reportedly in the works, Samsung and Apple might have reason to worry.

Forget dual-tone designs, Google's using three colors on Pixel 6


The camera bump also plays an important role in the design department. Early Google Pixel phones offered dual-tone designs, though this was ditched on later models. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is once again playing around with colors and looks to be planning a triple-tone design.

The renders indicate that it consists of a more neutral color across two-thirds of the rear panel. Above that sits the black camera bump and an additional strip of glass that’s painted in a darker tone.


The colorways that Google offers on the final Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices could differ, but the renders hint at a white-black-orange combo, a champagne gold-black-gold finish, and a champagne gold-black-orange colorway. The first two have black frames and the latter has a gold one.

Pixel 6 offers a centered selfie camera and under-display fingerprint scanner


If all of that wasn’t enough, it appears Google has important upgrades planned for the front of its Pixel 6 flagships too, ensuring that both models make the list of best phones in 2021 at launch. Their shape is now squared-off and the display still offers impressively thin (and seemingly uniform) bezels.

There's also a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera — the Pixel 5’s camera sits in the left corner — and an in-display fingerprint reader, meaning Google is finally saying goodbye to the rear-mounted sensor.


Google Pixel 6 announcement and release date expectations


Google typically announces new flagship smartphones around October. Last year's Pixel 5 debuted on September 30 and the Pixel 4 was announced on October 15, with every model before that appearing somewhere in between.

Taking that into consideration, there's a very good chance Google will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early October, followed by a release date around a week or two later. Alongside the smartphone, the company might introduce the rumored Google Pixel Watch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth buying in 2021?
by Victor Hristov,  0
Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth buying in 2021?
Best T-Mobile phones in 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  16
Best T-Mobile phones in 2021
Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 tablet is on sale for a little over $400 (keyboard included)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 tablet is on sale for a little over $400 (keyboard included)
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
-100%
User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK
by Victor Hristov,  0
User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
by Victor Hristov,  6
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
Popular stories
Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny
Popular stories
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
Popular stories
Check out these renders of Huawei's first 2021 5G flagship phone line

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless