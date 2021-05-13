Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look nothing like Pixel 5





Unfortunately, there’s still no word on the specifications. But Google Pixels tend to be some of the

Forget dual-tone designs, Google's using three colors on Pixel 6

The camera bump also plays an important role in the design department. Early Google Pixel phones offered dual-tone designs, though this was ditched on later models. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is once again playing around with colors and looks to be planning a triple-tone design.



The renders indicate that it consists of a more neutral color across two-thirds of the rear panel. Above that sits the black camera bump and an additional strip of glass that’s painted in a darker tone.



The colorways that Google offers on the final Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices could differ, but the renders hint at a white-black-orange combo, a champagne gold-black-gold finish, and a champagne gold-black-orange colorway. The first two have black frames and the latter has a gold one.

Pixel 6 offers a centered selfie camera and under-display fingerprint scanner

If all of that wasn’t enough, it appears Google has important upgrades planned for the front of its Pixel 6 flagships too, ensuring that both models make the list of



Google Pixel 6 announcement and release date expectations

Google typically announces new flagship smartphones around October. Last year's Pixel 5 debuted on September 30 and the Pixel 4 was announced on October 15, with every model before that appearing somewhere in between.



Taking that into consideration, there's a very good chance Google will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early October, followed by a release date around a week or two later. Alongside the smartphone, the company might introduce the rumored Google Pixel Watch.

