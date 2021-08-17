The Pixel 5a is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance

Water resistance and a big 4,680mAh battery on the Pixel 5a

Pixel 5a brings an improved dual-camera system

Pixel 5a design and display



The Pixel 5a comes in a familiar unibody design, showcasing minimalism and simplicity. The phone has the Google logo on the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as did previous versions of phones from the affordable A-line. Another thing that seems familiar is that square camera bump on its back, also quite representative of recent Pixel A phones.







However, it's not only similarities with its predecessors the Pixel 5a brags with. It features the biggest and bezel-less display on a Pixel phone so far. It is sporting a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display. As this story is developing, more info on the Pixel 5a's display and design will be added shortly.

Pixel 5a price and availability

-This is a developing story to be updated shortly with more info-

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up