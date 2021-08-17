Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Android Google

The Pixel 5a is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The Pixel 5a is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance
We've been hearing rumors and leaks for the affordable Pixel 5a for at least a few months, but now, it is officially here. The Google Pixel 5a brings improvements in the camera and battery over its predecessor, alongside 5G, so you can get more of your Pixel phone wherever you go.

Water resistance and a big 4,680mAh battery on the Pixel 5a


The Pixel 5a's camera is not the only area where Google has given the new budget-friendly Pixel some love. Actually, the Pixel 5a sports an IP67 water resistance, which is the first time an affordable Pixel A-lineup phone would be getting it. This means the Pixel 5a will withstand a drop in water up to a meter deep for about half an hour.

However, water resistance is not the only thing the Pixel 5a brags with. It comes now with a bigger 4,680mAh battery cell that Google says will power the phone for a day and more. In fact, the 4,680mAh battery cell is the biggest ever on any Pixel phone, so this welcome change is something we're eager to embrace.

Alongside this big battery that should ensure great battery performance, the Pixel 5a sports a set of battery-saving options to prolong the battery life even more, such as Extreme Battery Saver. This is a welcome change given the fact that the phone supports 5G, and the faster internet connection is known to take a toll on smaller-sized batteries.

Pixel 5a brings an improved dual-camera system


The rear-facing camera system of the Pixel 5a now has an improved ultra-wide lens that captures a wider field of view than the previous Pixel A series at 117°. Its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G had an area of view of 107° for its ultra-wide. The bigger area of view allows you to correctly capture more details in your ultra-wide shots.

We will be adding more info on cameras to this developing story shortly.

Pixel 5a design and display


The Pixel 5a comes in a familiar unibody design, showcasing minimalism and simplicity. The phone has the Google logo on the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as did previous versions of phones from the affordable A-line. Another thing that seems familiar is that square camera bump on its back, also quite representative of recent Pixel A phones.

However, it's not only similarities with its predecessors the Pixel 5a brags with. It features the biggest and bezel-less display on a Pixel phone so far. It is sporting a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display. As this story is developing, more info on the Pixel 5a's display and design will be added shortly.

Pixel 5a price and availability


The Pixel 5a will be available to the US and Japan and sports an affordable $449 price. The 5G support, big display, the enormous-for-a-Pixel phone battery cell, and its affordable price ensure its place among the best budget-friendly phones for 2021. With Google's exceptional image processing features and minimalist design, the phone is set to be a welcome addition to the Pixel A lineup.

Unfortunately, no news about a global or European release of the Pixel 5a has been announced, so it seems Google has decided to limit the Pixel 5a just to the States and Japan.

-This is a developing story to be updated shortly with more info-

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 5a specs
Google Pixel 5a specs
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Battery 4680 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity
FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
FitBit Charge 5 leaks – color display and updated curvy design
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPhone 13 launch brings "Time to Run" to Apple Watch 7
Apple Watch - 1; Burglar - 0. In a story that almost sounds like straight out of a movie
by Preslav Kateliev,  3
Apple Watch - 1; Burglar - 0. In a story that almost sounds like straight out of a movie
T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless