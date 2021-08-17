The Pixel 5a is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance

The Pixel 5a is official: bigger battery, improved cameras, water resistance0
Water resistance and a big 4,680mAh battery on the Pixel 5a
The Pixel 5a's camera is not the only area where Google has given the new budget-friendly Pixel some love. Actually, the Pixel 5a sports an IP67 water resistance, which is the first time an affordable Pixel A-lineup phone would be getting it. This means the Pixel 5a will withstand a drop in water up to a meter deep for about half an hour.
Alongside this big battery that should ensure great battery performance, the Pixel 5a sports a set of battery-saving options to prolong the battery life even more, such as Extreme Battery Saver. This is a welcome change given the fact that the phone supports 5G, and the faster internet connection is known to take a toll on smaller-sized batteries.
Pixel 5a brings an improved dual-camera system
The rear-facing camera system of the Pixel 5a now has an improved ultra-wide lens that captures a wider field of view than the previous Pixel A series at 117°. Its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G had an area of view of 107° for its ultra-wide. The bigger area of view allows you to correctly capture more details in your ultra-wide shots.
We will be adding more info on cameras to this developing story shortly.
Pixel 5a design and display
The Pixel 5a comes in a familiar unibody design, showcasing minimalism and simplicity. The phone has the Google logo on the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as did previous versions of phones from the affordable A-line. Another thing that seems familiar is that square camera bump on its back, also quite representative of recent Pixel A phones.
However, it's not only similarities with its predecessors the Pixel 5a brags with. It features the biggest and bezel-less display on a Pixel phone so far. It is sporting a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display. As this story is developing, more info on the Pixel 5a's display and design will be added shortly.
Pixel 5a price and availability
The Pixel 5a will be available to the US and Japan and sports an affordable $449 price. The 5G support, big display, the enormous-for-a-Pixel phone battery cell, and its affordable price ensure its place among the best budget-friendly phones for 2021. With Google's exceptional image processing features and minimalist design, the phone is set to be a welcome addition to the Pixel A lineup.
Unfortunately, no news about a global or European release of the Pixel 5a has been announced, so it seems Google has decided to limit the Pixel 5a just to the States and Japan.
-This is a developing story to be updated shortly with more info-