The Google Pixel Fold may sport a Tensor processor and the Pixel 6 camera

Oriole, Raven, Passport, "Slider" are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as "g5123b ," tweeted When the developer parsed the same code, Samsung Exynos 5G modem references appeared for no less than four upcoming device from Google: "," tweeted cstark27 , a GCam modder.













Does the modem choice mean it will also have a Google Tensor chipset inside, like the Pixel 6 series? And, more importantly, could it have the Pixel 6 camera set that Tensor was designed to manage? Could the Pixel Fold have the Z Fold 3 beat in the camera department then? All pressing questions which will remain a mystery before the first credible leaks from the Google labs and conveyor belts.





As for the remaining Google Pixel "Slider," that's anyone's guess yet we hope such a loaded name is not used for the Pixel 5a which is about to be unveiled very soon but something more exotic.





Yesterday, a code string in the new Google Camera app in Android 12 beta 4 hinted at a 50MP Samsung camera that may serve as the main shooter of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.