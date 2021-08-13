The Google Pixel Fold may sport a Tensor processor and the Pixel 6 camera

The Google Pixel Fold may sport a Tensor processor and the Pixel 6 camera1
When the developer parsed the same code, Samsung Exynos 5G modem references appeared for no less than four upcoming device from Google: "Oriole, Raven, Passport, "Slider" are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as "g5123b," tweeted cstark27, a GCam modder.
The mysterious Google Passport, however, is reportedly used to indicate none other than the elusive Google Pixel Fold bendy phone that has been making the rounds for a while now, with industry and display analysts slating it for a fall release. It, too, will have a significant Samsung presence, as the foldable display, and obviously the 5G modem, will reportedly be made by Samsung, too.
Does the modem choice mean it will also have a Google Tensor chipset inside, like the Pixel 6 series? And, more importantly, could it have the Pixel 6 camera set that Tensor was designed to manage? Could the Pixel Fold have the Z Fold 3 beat in the camera department then? All pressing questions which will remain a mystery before the first credible leaks from the Google labs and conveyor belts.
As for the remaining Google Pixel "Slider," that's anyone's guess yet we hope such a loaded name is not used for the Pixel 5a which is about to be unveiled very soon but something more exotic.