Samsung Android Google Display Xiaomi Oppo

Google Pixel Fold and most other 2021 foldables will use 120Hz LTPO displays

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Google Pixel Fold and most other 2021 foldables will use 120Hz LTPO displays
The second half of 2021 will be all about foldable smartphones. Products from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and others are in the works and a new leak reveals an important detail about their respective display.

The Pixel Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more will use 120Hz LTPO displays


Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reports that all 2021 foldable smartphones due to use foldable panels supplied by Samsung Display will integrate 120Hz LTPO tech.

The news means that Google’s Pixel Fold will use a 120Hz LTPO display. The same can be said for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, in addition to the foldable smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

For those of you that aren't aware, LTPO technology allows the display to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on content. If a static image is being displayed, it'll drop down to 10Hz to save battery, and if a high refresh game is being played it'll hit 120Hz. 

The full list of foldable smartphones expected to debut in 2021 with 120Hz LTPO displays is as follows: 

  • 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • 7.55-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • 7.57-inch Google Pixel Fold
  • 7.11-inch Oppo foldable
  • 8.1-inch Xiaomi foldable
  • 8.2-inch Vivo foldable

These foldable smartphones will likely all use ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology too. The latter has been exclusively supplied to Samsung for its Galaxy Z series until now but will be made available to others later this year.

What do we know about the 2021 foldable smartphones?


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the first to hit shelves. An official announcement is expected on August 11 and they should arrive packed with all of the latest tech including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, as per recent leaks.

The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, hasn’t been detailed much but should arrive in October alongside the mainstream Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (XL). Like the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Fold could pack a custom Google chipset.

Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Mi Mix Fold and be more widely available than that model. No major internal upgrades are likely, with the focus being solely on the improved foldable display.

Lastly, the Oppo and Vivo foldable smartphones. There have been very few leaks about them, but they’re expected to follow the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have no direct competitors.

