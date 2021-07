Google Pixel Fold and most other 2021 foldables will use 120Hz LTPO displays

What do we know about the 2021 foldable smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the first to hit shelves. An official announcement is expected on August 11 and they should arrive packed with all of the latest tech including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, as per recent leaks.The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, hasn’t been detailed much but should arrive in October alongside the mainstream Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (XL). Like the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Fold could pack a custom Google chipset. Xiaomi ’s foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Mi Mix Fold and be more widely available than that model. No major internal upgrades are likely, with the focus being solely on the improved foldable display.Lastly, the Oppo and Vivo foldable smartphones. There have been very few leaks about them, but they’re expected to follow the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have no direct competitors.