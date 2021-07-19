Google Pixel Fold and most other 2021 foldables will use 120Hz LTPO displays

Display Supply Chain Consultants

DSCC









6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

7.55-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

7.57-inch Google Pixel Fold

7.11-inch Oppo foldable

8.1-inch Xiaomi foldable

8.2-inch Vivo foldable

These foldable smartphones will likely all use ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology too. The latter has been exclusively supplied to Samsung for its Galaxy Z series until now but will be made available to others later this year. What do we know about the 2021 foldable smartphones?

The



The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, hasn’t been detailed much but should arrive in October alongside the mainstream



’s foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the



Lastly, the Oppo and Vivo foldable smartphones. There have been very few leaks about them, but they’re expected to follow the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have no direct competitors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the first to hit shelves. An official announcement is expected on August 11 and they should arrive packed with all of the latest tech including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, as per recent leaks.The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, hasn’t been detailed much but should arrive in October alongside the mainstream Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (XL). Like the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Fold could pack a custom Google chipset. Xiaomi ’s foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Mi Mix Fold and be more widely available than that model. No major internal upgrades are likely, with the focus being solely on the improved foldable display.Lastly, the Oppo and Vivo foldable smartphones. There have been very few leaks about them, but they’re expected to follow the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have no direct competitors. The full list of foldable smartphones expected to debut in 2021 with 120Hz LTPO displays is as follows:These foldable smartphones will likely all use ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology too. The latter has been exclusively supplied to Samsung for its Galaxy Z series until now but will be made available to others later this year.

For those of you that aren't aware, LTPO technology allows the display to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on content. If a static image is being displayed, it'll drop down to 10Hz to save battery, and if a high refresh game is being played it'll hit 120Hz.