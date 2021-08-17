Pixel 6 will not include a free charger because Google knows you already have one

Pixel 6 will not include a free charger because Google knows you already have one0
That's what Google thinks and that's why, starting with the Pixel 6 duo that's coming later this year, the Mountain View company will stop including a charger in the box.
The company told The Verge that the Pixel 5a is its last phone to come with a power adapter.
What they did not say is that this step also helps them cut down on costs.
Charger hoarders, this is the last time Google is giving you a free charger
The Pixel 5a will ship with an 18W USB-C charger. The phone features a 4,680mAh cell and can last 48 hours on the extended battery mode.
Other specs include a 6.3-inches OLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual-camera system with 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide sensors, 8MP front shooter, IP67 water and dust resistance, rear fingerprint reader, and headphone jack. 5G is supported but only sub-6GHz.
The device runs Android 11 and will get three years of software support. It costs $449, is available in only Mostly Black, and will go on sale on August 26 in the US and Japan.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be a lot more interesting. Google has confirmed they will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip and has also shown us the new design and camera layout. We won't be surprised if it becomes the best phone of 2021.
