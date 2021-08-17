Notifications
Android Google

Pixel 6 will not include a free charger because Google knows you already have one

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel 6 will not include a free charger because Google knows you already have one
Do you need a new charger for your new phone? No, you don't, because you already have one.

That's what Google thinks and that's why, starting with the Pixel 6 duo that's coming later this year, the Mountain View company will stop including a charger in the box.

The company told The Verge that the Pixel 5a is its last phone to come with a power adapter.

Apple and Samsung have already stopped bundling chargers with their new devices. Those of you who somehow don't already have a charger at home will have to pay to get one. Fewer chargers are also good for the environment, or so say Apple and Samsung.

What they did not say is that this step also helps them cut down on costs.

Charger hoarders, this is the last time Google is giving you a free charger

The Pixel 5a will ship with an 18W USB-C charger. The phone features a 4,680mAh cell and can last 48 hours on the extended battery mode.

Other specs include a 6.3-inches OLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual-camera system with 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide sensors, 8MP front shooter, IP67 water and dust resistance, rear fingerprint reader, and headphone jack. 5G is supported but only sub-6GHz.

The device runs Android 11 and will get three years of software support. It costs $449, is available in only Mostly Black, and will go on sale on August 26 in the US and Japan.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be a lot more interesting. Google has confirmed they will be powered by the in-house Tensor chip and has also shown us the new design and camera layout. We won't be surprised if it becomes the best phone of 2021.

