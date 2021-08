Pixel 6 will not include a free charger because Google knows you already have one

Charger hoarders, this is the last time Google is giving you a free charger



Other specs include a 6.3-inches OLED display, Snapdragon 765G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual-camera system with 12MP main and 16MP ultrawide sensors, 8MP front shooter, IP67 water and dust resistance, rear fingerprint reader, and headphone jack. 5G is supported but only sub-6GHz.



The device runs Android 11 and will get three years of software support. It costs $449, is available in only Mostly Black, and will go on sale on August 26 in the US and Japan.



Do you need a new charger for your new phone? No, you don't, because you already have one.That's what Google thinks and that's why, starting with the Pixel 6 duo that's coming later this year, the Mountain View company will stop including a charger in the box.The company toldthat the Pixel 5a is its last phone to come with a power adapter.Apple and Samsung have already stopped bundling chargers with their new devices. Those of you who somehow don't already have a charger at home will have to pay to get one. Fewer chargers are also good for the environment, or so say Apple and Samsung.What they did not say is that this step also helps them cut down on costs.