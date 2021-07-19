Amazon's huge new sale on Anker charging accessories includes something for everyone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Naturally, Apple and Samsung's controversial move has further increased the appeal of third-party products capable of getting the job done swiftly, safely, and without costing a small fortune, but somewhat surprisingly, that's not stopping Anker from running its frequent, extensive, and super-compelling Amazon sales





The newest round of killer 24-hour-only deals covers pretty much all the bases, catering to Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac users on every budget, regardless of whether you like wires or not and if you're looking for something to power up your home or travel charging setup.



The PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W/PowerPort III 65W Pod combo is by far the most impressive item you can get at a nice discount today, and as such, its discount is obviously the highest of the bunch, at $50 or 31 percent off a $159.99 list price.





That may not sound like a very affordable... bundle, but you have to keep in mind that we're talking about an absolutely colossal power bank here supporting insane charging speeds of up to 60 watts, as well as a blazing fast wall charger good for everything from mobile devices to laptops.



Meanwhile, your iPhone or Android handset can wirelessly draw power (by itself) from a 15W PowerWave Alloy Pad marked down by 33 percent from a $29.99 MSRP, with the 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand adding Meanwhile, your iPhone or Android handset can wirelessly draw power (by itself) from a 15W PowerWave Alloy Pad marked down by 33 percent from a $29.99 MSRP, with the 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand adding Apple Watch charging functionality to the equation for $13 extra, which you can save in full right now.



Circling back to good old fashioned wall-hugging, bargain hunters will undoubtedly be happy to see the already reasonably priced Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo discounted by a cool 30 percent with two ports on deck supporting 30 and 12W top speeds respectively.



Alternatively, you can go for a PowerCore Fusion 10000 at 25 percent off its $45.99 regular price and enjoy both wall and portable charging action for Android and iOS devices.



If you need more than one or two ports, the 5-in-1 PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini has you covered at 28 percent less than usual, while those having trouble with desk clutter as a result of owning multiple devices of various types can buy Anker's handy Magnetic Cable Holder for 30 percent less than the regular $17.99 price.



Last but certainly not least (for iPhone users anyway), Amazon has an always useful Anker Powerline II lightning cable 3-pack on sale at 35 percent off, which just so happens to be the maximum discount available at the time of this writing in terms of percentage points.

