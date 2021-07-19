Amazon's huge new sale on Anker charging accessories includes something for everyone

Amazon's huge new sale on Anker charging accessories includes something for everyone0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Naturally, Apple and Samsung's controversial move has further increased the appeal of third-party products capable of getting the job done swiftly, safely, and without costing a small fortune, but somewhat surprisingly, that's not stopping Anker from running its frequent, extensive, and super-compelling Amazon sales.
The PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W/PowerPort III 65W Pod combo is by far the most impressive item you can get at a nice discount today, and as such, its discount is obviously the highest of the bunch, at $50 or 31 percent off a $159.99 list price.
Meanwhile, your iPhone or Android handset can wirelessly draw power (by itself) from a 15W PowerWave Alloy Pad marked down by 33 percent from a $29.99 MSRP, with the 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand adding Apple Watch charging functionality to the equation for $13 extra, which you can save in full right now.
Circling back to good old fashioned wall-hugging, bargain hunters will undoubtedly be happy to see the already reasonably priced Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo discounted by a cool 30 percent with two ports on deck supporting 30 and 12W top speeds respectively.
Alternatively, you can go for a PowerCore Fusion 10000 at 25 percent off its $45.99 regular price and enjoy both wall and portable charging action for Android and iOS devices.
If you need more than one or two ports, the 5-in-1 PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini has you covered at 28 percent less than usual, while those having trouble with desk clutter as a result of owning multiple devices of various types can buy Anker's handy Magnetic Cable Holder for 30 percent less than the regular $17.99 price.
Last but certainly not least (for iPhone users anyway), Amazon has an always useful Anker Powerline II lightning cable 3-pack on sale at 35 percent off, which just so happens to be the maximum discount available at the time of this writing in terms of percentage points.