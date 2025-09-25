Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google Pixel 10a release date: when can you expect the latest budget Pixel phone?

When is Google's latest budget phone, the Pixel 10a, expected to launch? Let's go over what we know, and what we can reasonably assume.

Front view of the Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 10 phones are out, but for those of you who like to be a bit more conservative with your money, you might be waiting for the Pixel 10a instead. It won’t be long now until you can get your hands on it, so let’s go over what we know, what we don’t know, and what it all means for you.

Most likely release dates for Pixel 10a




Naturally, if we’re looking to guess the most likely release date for the Pixel 10a, a good rule of thumb would be to look at past a-model Pixel phone releases.

The last budget Pixel phone — the Google Pixel 9a — came out in April of this year. Judging solely based on that, the Pixel 10a will, expectedly, also come out in April of next year. However, the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a both came out in May, and Google may decide to return to that schedule.

Then there is the possibility that Google might follow the release schedule of the Pixel 6a, and release the Pixel 10a in July instead. That’s unlikely, but not completely out of the question. What’s most definitely not happening is Google returning to August releases, like with some a-models before the Pixel 6a: mostly because August has already passed, obviously.

So, to recap, the most likely release month for the Google Pixel 10a is April of next year, though a May release isn’t out of the picture.

What does the Google Pixel 10 release mean?




A minor observation worth mentioning is that the Google Pixel 9 series launched in August of last year, which led to the Pixel 9a coming out in April of this year. Following that schedule, the Pixel 10 release of August also indicates an April release for the Pixel 10a.

Before that, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7 phones launched in October, with their budget models following suit in May, as mentioned above. So, from the release schedule of the Pixel 10, it is almost a given that the Pixel 10a will launch in April of 2025.

So, to recap once again, these are some of the past Pixel release dates for both the main models, as well as the budget offerings.

Pixel phoneAnnouncement dateRelease date
Google Pixel 10August 20, 2025August 28, 2025
Google Pixel 9August 13, 2025August 22, 2025
Google Pixel 9aMarch 19, 2025April 10, 2025
Google Pixel 8October 4, 2023October 12, 2023
Google Pixel 8aMay 7, 2024May 14, 2024
Google Pixel 7October 6, 2022October 13, 2022
Google Pixel 7aMay 10, 2023May 10, 2023


Should you wait for the Pixel 10a?




There’s one problem with the upcoming Google Pixel 10a: it might not be that good. Leaked Pixel 10a features paint a disappointing picture for Google’s upcoming budget phone, and it might not really be worth the wait.

For example, one of the biggest letdowns — if the leak is accurate — is that the Pixel 10a will use the older Tensor G4 chip, instead of the new Tensor G5. This means that the phone will be underpowered, and it will be unable to run any of the new AI features that Google marketed at the Pixel 10 launch event.

None of this is final, of course, so you might as well wait to see if any of it is true, if you’ve got the time. But, in my opinion, I think you’d be better off just getting the base Pixel 10 this year: those new AI features are actually pretty helpful.

