Google’s new Android update plan might finally push you toward a Pixel phone
Google’s faster updates might give Pixels the edge other phones can’t catch.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Pixel 9 family. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Over 70% of the world uses Android, which basically means any tweak Google makes to the OS affects billions of people. And right now, Google is about to make a change that could shake things up in a big way.
Yep, Google is ditching the old annual update schedule we’ve all gotten used to and moving to a system with more frequent releases. This is arguably one of the most significant changes to Android updates since the OS first arrived.
And I think this move could make Google’s own hardware – Pixel phones – look way more attractive, especially to anyone who actually likes having the newest software in their hands. Let me tell you why.
Android updates are stepping into a new era
Starting with Android 16, Google’s shifting to a faster, more frequent update rhythm. | Image credit – Google
The goal behind this shift is pretty clear: launch new features as soon as they are ready. Pixel phones will always be first in line, just like they’ve been before. However, now, Google plans to push certain features to third-party devices faster, too, which is great, right? Yeah, on paper.
Because other manufacturers will still need to adjust the updates for their devices, and that process can be slow. Samsung usually moves fast enough, but most other brands? Not so much. And now, one major update a year won’t cut it anymore. Google plans to deliver multiple smaller, feature-packed updates throughout the year. Think of it as Android moving from “annual fireworks show” mode to “fireworks every month” mode.
This will put real pressure on other brands. Motorola will have to update more often – something we all probably agree is long overdue. OnePlus, Honor, Oppo, Vivo – you name it. Even Samsung will need to stay sharp. If they all want to stay competitive, they can’t just release one major update a year and call it a day.
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Pixel phones might finally get the spotlight
Pixel 10 Pro. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Despite being around for a while – I mean the Pixel 10 series is already out – Pixel phones still aren’t mainstream. They’ve never cracked a best-selling phone list, and outside the US, Japan, and parts of Europe, they are basically flying under the radar.
Pixel phones aren’t exactly topping sales charts in any region.
Google deserves major props for doubling its global premium smartphone sales between H1 2024 and H1 2025. But even with that growth, its market share is still small. This new approach to updates could change that fast.
Even with that jump, Google still holds only a small slice of the smartphone market.
By giving Pixel users the latest Android features first – and with bigger, more frequent updates – Google could make other phone brands feel slow and sluggish. Controlling the software experience is a huge advantage, and it could finally make Pixel phones the “it” option for Android users.
One of Pixel’s strongest selling points has always been that it gets every Android update – major, minor, and security – on day one. With more frequent releases, the gap between Pixel updates and third-party updates will grow. Imagine waiting months for a new feature while your Pixel-owning friend is already showing off the new stuff – frustrating, right? That frustration might just nudge more people toward Google hardware.
On the other hand, Google has historically used Pixel-exclusive feature drops to make its phones feel special. If some of those features reach other brands faster than before, the sense of exclusivity might take a small hit. But let’s be real – how fast do you think most OEMs will move? Yeah, probably not fast enough to make a difference.
The big question now is: will other Android brands actually roll out updates quickly enough to compete with Google’s new approach? Or will Pixels finally get the recognition they’ve deserved for years? Either way, it’s clear that this change makes Android updates something to pay attention to – not just a background process you ignore until your phone nags you.
So, what do you think? Are you excited about the new Android update pace, or do you see it causing more headaches for everyone who doesn’t own a Pixel? And most importantly – would you consider a Pixel just to stay on the front line of Android features, or are you happy letting your OEM move at its own pace?
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