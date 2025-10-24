Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos





Tap on Gallery and you'll see the most recent locally stored images and videos from the Google Photos custom media picker. But if you want to access your photos from the Google Photos app using the Android System photo picker, you'll have to tap the Folders button at the bottom of the screen. Unfortunately, this forces you to make an extra step if you want to see what photos are stored in the cloud instead of just on your phone.

Google is working to eliminate an extra step required to access your photos from the Google Photo app for Google Messages





Making this extra step might be considered a big deal to some, but more importantly, there is a security issue. Google's custom picker needs access to your complete media gallery in order to work. Android's photo picker allows apps to access only those photos and videos you select. But there's good news on the horizon. Google is reportedly working on a way for users to access their photos from the Photos app using Google Messages without having to make that extra tap of the Folders button.









Android 16 is needed to use the embedded photo picker





When Rahman presses the Gallery button, his cloud-hosted photos and videos show up right next to the photos and videos stored locally on his phone. Before Android 16 gave us the embedded photo picker, Rahman would have had to make that extra move and tap on the Folders button in order to see his cloud-hosted photos and videos from the Google Photos app.

Once the embedded photo picker rolls out, you will no longer need to give the Google Messages app the "Photos and videos" permission to share photos or videos. In fact, once the embedded photo picker surfaces, you can revoke the "Photos and videos" permission.





Android 16 . Even though the embedded photo picker is supported on Android 14 , you won't see it on your Android device until it's running

