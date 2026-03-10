This $499 phone is a spec beast, despite its ridiculous 140x zoom claim
The real story behind Nothing's latest flagship isn’t the 140x zoom. It’s what $499 actually gets you.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro in all its color variants. | Image by Nothing
Smartphone manufacturers have a tendency to outdo each other with bigger and flashier numbers. It can be through cameras with more megapixels, faster charging speeds, higher display brightness, or thinner bodies.
And it’s not like the phone is bad. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Phone (4a) Pro looks like one of the most compelling mid-range devices of the year. The issue is that Nothing is drawing attention to a flashy feature that very few people will actually use, while there are other aspects of the phone that sound far more practical and arguably far more impressive.
Let’s clear some potential confusion here. The 140x zoom Nothing is marketing on the Phone (4a) Pro is digital zoom, not optical.
Of course, that’s nothing new. Most phones today combine optical zoom with software processing to extend their reach. The problem I have in the Phone (4a) Pro’s case is the scale of the claim.
Image quality usually starts falling apart well before 10x or 20x zoom on most smartphones, and that’s with flagship phones. I imagine that’s not the case with a $499 phone like the 4a Pro.
That feels like a missed opportunity to me.
The irony is that the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro doesn’t seem like it needs gimmicks to stand out.
At $499, the phone offers a surprisingly strong package of hardware.
You get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which should deliver more than enough performance for the average user's needs. Its CPU performance is said to improve by up to 27%, while graphics performance jumps by around 30% compared to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which was already a solid performer for its price.
Memory and storage are also pretty good for a mid-range phone. The device uses LPDDR5X RAM—the same as flagship phones—and UFS 3.1 storage, which means it should feel fast and responsive for most tasks.
Those are genuinely impressive specs for a phone in this price range.
Battery life should also be reliable thanks to its 5,080 mAh battery. The predecessor could go for about 7 hours and 15 minutes based on our battery tests, so I expect nothing less from the 4a Pro. There’s also 50 W fast charging, which Nothing says can juice the phone up to roughly 60% in about 30 minutes.
When you consider all of this, the Phone (4a) Pro starts to look like a well-rounded mid-range device that punches above its price. Nothing should have picked its headline based on that.
So, I want to be clear—I think the Phone (4a) Pro looks like a very compelling midranger.
That’s precisely why I feel the marketing choice is unnecessary and even misleading to a point.
The phone’s value proposition is compelling enough on its own. It doesn’t need exaggerated zoom numbers to grab people’s attention.
If anything, focusing on gimmicks risks distracting from what the device actually does well.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro doesn’t need a 140x headline. The real story is much simpler: it’s a very capable phone at a very reasonable price.
140x zoom sounds impressive, but it means very little
140x zoom sounds impressive, but most of it is just smoke and mirrors. | Image by Nothing
The phone does include a legitimate 3.5x optical periscope telephoto camera, which can be genuinely useful. However, once you go beyond that, the camera relies on digital cropping and heavy image processing, which significantly impacts the image quality.
At 140x, you will be firmly in potato quality territory. Yes, the feature can be fun to test once or twice, but it’s unlikely to be something people will get any real use from. Yet it’s the headline feature Nothing decided to push in its marketing materials.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro features you should actually care about
It also comes with a stellar-sounding display, featuring a 6.83-inch high-resolution AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 5,000 nits in HDR content.
|Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 76.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|210.0 g
|Size
|6.8-inch
|Type
|AMOLED, 144Hz
|System chip
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SM7750-AB (4 nm)
|Memory
| 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
12GB/256GB
|OS
|Android (16), up to 3 OS updates
|Type
|5080 mAh
|Charge speed
|Wired: 50.0W
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, Autofocus, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-710
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1 μm
|Second camera
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 15 mm
Sensor size: 1/4"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, Autofocus, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.75"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Front
|32 MP
See the full Nothing Phone (4a) Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
A good phone doesn’t need gimmicks
Strong performance, a high-end display, fast charging, and solid camera hardware make it an appealing option in the $500 price bracket. For many users, it could easily be one of the best bang-for-your-buck options this year.
