Google just announced when exactly Gemini will invade your smart home





Is that you, Gemini? Come in and make yourself at Home



Sign up for updates: https://t.co/V85WgPJvQNpic.twitter.com/JJaVRW385A — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 2, 2025





This integration has been a long time coming. Google first teased it at I/O back in May, saying Gemini would let you ask natural questions about things like your Nest camera history. It would also analyze your devices, suggest automations, and even set them up with a quick voice command.



Then, during the Pixel 10 launch in August,



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

What’s the #1 thing you’d want Gemini to handle at home? Smart cameras and security. Entertainment (music, shows, etc.). Daily routines and planning. Random problem-solving. Smart cameras and security. 0% Entertainment (music, shows, etc.). 100% Daily routines and planning. 0% Random problem-solving. 0%



On the entertainment side, Gemini will be able to hunt down music or shows across multiple streaming platforms – whether you are looking for an old award-winning track or a soundtrack from the latest blockbuster. Beyond that, it can help with daily life stuff like figuring out the best time to travel, planning routines, or even giving tips on how to keep animals out of your yard.



Back in August, Google also confirmed that Gemini for Home will come in two tiers – free and paid. What we don’t know yet is how the features will be split up between them, or how much the subscription will cost.



With Gemini moving into our homes, it feels like only a matter of time before the rest of the big players step up their game. On the entertainment side, Gemini will be able to hunt down music or shows across multiple streaming platforms – whether you are looking for an old award-winning track or a soundtrack from the latest blockbuster. Beyond that, it can help with daily life stuff like figuring out the best time to travel, planning routines, or even giving tips on how to keep animals out of your yard.Back in August, Google also confirmed that Gemini for Home will come in two tiers – free and paid. What we don’t know yet is how the features will be split up between them, or how much the subscription will cost.With Gemini moving into our homes, it feels like only a matter of time before the rest of the big players step up their game. Amazon has already given Alexa a makeover , but chances are it’ll need even more new tricks to stay competitive. And with Gemini for Home set to roll out next month, I wouldn’t be surprised if we finally see Samsung ’s adorable little home robot, Ballie, reach users too – especially since it’s expected to launch with Google’s AI brain built right in. This integration has been a long time coming. Google first teased it at I/O back in May, saying Gemini would let you ask natural questions about things like your Nest camera history. It would also analyze your devices, suggest automations, and even set them up with a quick voice command.Then, during thelaunch in August, Google revealed Gemini for Home as a dedicated version of its AI built for household use. And now it is officially happening next month.So what does this mean in practice? According to Google, Gemini for Home is intended to handle virtually any topic imaginable. You will still need to say “Hey Google” to trigger it, but the experience will go way beyond what Assistant could do. Expect back-and-forth conversations that feel more natural, plus support for brainstorming, problem-solving, and everyday planning.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer