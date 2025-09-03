Google just announced when exactly Gemini will invade your smart home
Your Google Assistant is about to be replaced by something way more powerful.
Google has been pushing Gemini into just about everything it makes and now it is officially bringing the AI to your smart home setup. After doubling down on AI with the new Pixel 10 series, the company has now given us a date: Gemini is coming to Google Home devices on October 1.
In a post on X, Google encouraged users to sign up for updates so they’ll be the first to know when Gemini goes live on their smart speakers and displays.
Then, during the Pixel 10 launch in August, Google revealed Gemini for Home as a dedicated version of its AI built for household use. And now it is officially happening next month.
On the entertainment side, Gemini will be able to hunt down music or shows across multiple streaming platforms – whether you are looking for an old award-winning track or a soundtrack from the latest blockbuster. Beyond that, it can help with daily life stuff like figuring out the best time to travel, planning routines, or even giving tips on how to keep animals out of your yard.
Back in August, Google also confirmed that Gemini for Home will come in two tiers – free and paid. What we don’t know yet is how the features will be split up between them, or how much the subscription will cost.
With Gemini moving into our homes, it feels like only a matter of time before the rest of the big players step up their game. Amazon has already given Alexa a makeover, but chances are it’ll need even more new tricks to stay competitive. And with Gemini for Home set to roll out next month, I wouldn’t be surprised if we finally see Samsung’s adorable little home robot, Ballie, reach users too – especially since it’s expected to launch with Google’s AI brain built right in.
Is that you, Gemini? Come in and make yourself at Home— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 2, 2025
Sign up for updates: https://t.co/V85WgPJvQNpic.twitter.com/JJaVRW385A
This integration has been a long time coming. Google first teased it at I/O back in May, saying Gemini would let you ask natural questions about things like your Nest camera history. It would also analyze your devices, suggest automations, and even set them up with a quick voice command.
So what does this mean in practice? According to Google, Gemini for Home is intended to handle virtually any topic imaginable. You will still need to say “Hey Google” to trigger it, but the experience will go way beyond what Assistant could do. Expect back-and-forth conversations that feel more natural, plus support for brainstorming, problem-solving, and everyday planning.
