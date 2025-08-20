Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Gemini for you, Gemini for me, Gemini for Home: and that's the end of yet another Google service

Google Assistant to be replaced with the new, smarter AI model come October.

Google has (once again) doubled down on AI with the just-announced Pixel 10 series, but Gemini's reach is expanding from our hands to our homes.

What started almost 10 years ago with the Google Assistant at home – it was capable of managing only simple tasks – is now evolving. Or should I say "ending". Google plans to gradually phase out Assistant on its smart speakers and displays, transitioning users to Gemini for Home. The new service will be offered in both free and subscription tiers, with early access starting in October and more information to follow.

So, say hello to the brand-new Gemini for Home, which will take advantage of Google's Gemini AI model. What this means is that Gemini for Home should be able to help you with "virtually any topic imaginable", as the Big G puts it: from brainstorming to conversing and problem-solving. The dialogue should be back-and-forth, and natural.

One still has to say "Hey Google" to trigger it on, but that's where the similarities with the previous Google Assistant end.

Gemini for Home is designed to take on a broader role in daily life, and its creators say it's going to be easier to manage entertainment, household tasks, and personal routines. When it comes to media, it can track down and play music or other content across different streaming platforms, whether you want a specific award-winning track from decades ago or a song tied to a recent film.



There are upgraded smart home controls that allow for more nuanced and efficient commands. You can adjust several settings at once, like dimming the lights while setting the thermostat, or give complex instructions that require reasoning, such as leaving only one room illuminated while turning off lights elsewhere. Now that I come to think of it, I was the Gemini for Home back when I was a kid in our home and did what was told (most of the time).

How many hours would you think it would take you to confuse and brick Gemini for Home just by talking to it?

Vote View Result


Besides that, Gemini offers more natural language support, making it simple to create calendar events, shopping lists, and timers easier. At its core, Gemini also doubles as a capable assistant for questions of all kinds. It can provide tailored advice on practical issues, such as keeping animals out of the yard, or help with travel planning by weighing factors like weather, crowds, and prices to suggest the best time to visit a destination.

Gemini for you, Gemini for me, Gemini for Home: and that's the end of yet another Google service
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
