Pixel 10 vs Galaxy S25: Google’s sleeper upgrade could steal the spotlight from Samsung

Both phones target the same $800 flagship category, share similar screen sizes, and cater to users who want a premium experience in a smaller form factor. However, they approach that goal from very different angles: Samsung emphasizes raw power and polish, while Google leans into AI smarts, longer software support, and potentially more versatile cameras this year.



The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be a compelling one for Android fans. On one end, we already have the Galaxy S25 —Samsung's lightest and most compact flagship in years. On the other, the Pixel 10 is still waiting in the wings, but it promises a meaningful anniversary upgrade, debuting Google's first fully custom Tensor G5 chip.





Design and Size

The S25 continues to be the compact flagship king





The Galaxy S25 is slightly more compact and lighter than what we expect Pixel 10 to measure, measuring 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.25mm and weighing just 162g. That makes it one of the most pocketable flagship phones you can get.





Pixel 10 is expected to stick to the same 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and 198 g as the



Both devices are built using premium materials: aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. They also carry IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. In terms of design language, the Pixel 10 will likely keep its signature horizontal camera bar, while the Galaxy S25 sticks with Samsung's vertically stacked camera lenses.



Color options are more expressive on the Pixel (if past trends hold), while Samsung’s muted palette includes Icy Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. In contrast, theis expected to stick to the same 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and 198 g as the Pixel 9 , which makes it a bit chunkier and closer to Pro-size territory.Both devices are built using premium materials: aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. They also carry IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. In terms of design language, thewill likely keep its signature horizontal camera bar, while thesticks with Samsung's vertically stacked camera lenses.Color options are more expressive on the Pixel (if past trends hold), while Samsung’s muted palette includes Icy Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow.





Display Differences





Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 both offer compact OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates, but there are a few notable differences. The Pixel is expected to keep the same 6.3-inch panel as the Pixel 9 , with a slightly taller 20:9 aspect ratio and potentially even higher peak brightness than last year’s 2,700-nit record.



The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a measured peak brightness of around 2,394 nits in our lab tests. That’s excellent, but still shy of what the Pixel 10 may offer.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Pixel 10 is rumored to get an even better one than that! Theandboth offer compact OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates, but there are a few notable differences. The Pixel is expected to keep the same 6.3-inch panel as the, with a slightly taller 20:9 aspect ratio and potentially even higher peak brightness than last year’s 2,700-nit record.Thefeatures a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a measured peak brightness of around 2,394 nits in our lab tests. That’s excellent, but still shy of what themay offer.Biometrics are another shared strength. Both phones use ultrasonic fingerprint sensors under the display and offer face recognition as a secondary unlock method. Google’s sensor is said to be 50% faster than its older optical implementation, but theis rumored to get an even better one than that!





Performance and Software

Google's first fully custom-built chip still won't rival the S25





Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which delivers a big leap in performance, especially for GPU-intensive tasks. Our benchmarks showed nearly 50% gains over the



In contrast, the Pixel 10 will debut the Tensor G5—Google’s first fully custom chip built on TSMC’s second-gen 3nm process. While expectations are high, early reports suggest the performance gains may be more moderate, with Google focusing on efficiency and AI acceleration rather than raw horsepower.



In terms of memory, the Pixel 10 is expected to come with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the Galaxy S25 matches that spec, eliminating one of last year’s key differentiators. Storage will likely remain more limited on the Pixel (topping out at 256 GB), whereas Samsung also offers a 512 GB variant.



Of course, AI is once again at the front and center. Google is said to be launching Pixel Sense, which will be a new smart assistant that will be exclusive to Pixel phones. Theis powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which delivers a big leap in performance, especially for GPU-intensive tasks. Our benchmarks showed nearly 50% gains over the Galaxy S24 , and Samsung is using this same chip across all regions.In contrast, thewill debut the Tensor G5—Google’s first fully custom chip built on TSMC’s second-gen 3nm process. While expectations are high, early reports suggest the performance gains may be more moderate, with Google focusing on efficiency and AI acceleration rather than raw horsepower.In terms of memory, theis expected to come with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while thematches that spec, eliminating one of last year’s key differentiators. Storage will likely remain more limited on the Pixel (topping out at 256 GB), whereas Samsung also offers a 512 GB variant.Of course, AI is once again at the front and center. Google is said to be launching Pixel Sense, which will be a new smart assistant that will be exclusive to Pixel phones.









Samsung’s Galaxy AI , meanwhile, leans heavily on Gemini integration and offers a solid mix of cross-app smarts, with features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and new voice-based controls. Pixel Sense is designed to operate entirely on-device, pulling from services like Gmail, Calendar, and Maps to make proactive suggestions and personalized actions. It’s positioned as a next-gen replacement for Google Assistant—potentially offering deeper integration than even Galaxy AI or any other phone AI can muster right now.Samsung’s, meanwhile, leans heavily on Gemini integration and offers a solid mix of cross-app smarts, with features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and new voice-based controls.





Pixel 10 will likely launch with Galaxy S25 ships with As for software, thewill likely launch with Android 16 and get seven years of software updates—a huge plus for long-term value. Theships with Android 15 and One UI 7 , with four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.



Camera

Zooming in on new priorities





Samsung's base flagship used to be one of the few (if not the only one) to feature a triple camera system with a dedicated telephoto camera. This year, Google is expected to match that versitily with the Pixel 10 .





Pixel 10 is highly likely to get a telephoto camera of its own (maybe the same one as on the Pixel 9 . While we still don't know how much zoom it will have, theis highly likely to get a telephoto camera of its own (maybe the same one as on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold ), alongside the ultra-wide and the wide (main) ones. However, to make room for this new snapper, Google is reportedly using smaller sensors compared to the









Here’s a quick breakdown of the camera specs: The S25 has the same camera system as its predecessor, so there are no changes to the hardware. That said, Samsung has added software improvements like Log video, Audio Eraser, and better low-light processing.





Battery Life and Charging

Google goes bigger on battery, but not faster





The Pixel 10 is expected to keep its 4,700mAh battery. This is the same battery capacity that's on the Pixel 9 , which we gave 6h and 48m in our battery score. The S25, on the other hand, is rated at 7h and 6m, despite having a considerably smaller 4,000 mAh battery.





However, we can't forget that the new Pixels will be sporting the Tensor G5 chip that is fully custom-built by Google. We expect this change to allow for better optimization, which would hopefully lead to longer battery life.



As for charging, the S25 has 25W wired charging and 15W wireless, while the Pixel 10 is likely to have the same 27W wired and 15W wireless as its predecessor.





Specs Comparison









Summary





The Galaxy S25 is a refined, lightweight flagship that prioritizes raw performance and a clean design. It's already available, offers great battery life despite its small size, and comes with one of the fastest mobile chipsets to date.



With the Pixel 10 , Google is seemingly doubling down on the AI smarts instead of increasing the performance. The Tensor G5 and Pixel Sense assistant might be bring about the first phone to finally deliver on the promises of life-altering AI that all phone manufacturers have been making.





Of course, we also cannot forget to mention the new telephoto camera on the Pixel 10 , and we can't wait to compare its camera system to the S25's once it comes out!



Ultimately, if you need a phone right now and want compact performance with a proven track record, the Galaxy S25 is a strong option. But if you can wait just a little longer, the Pixel 10 might offer some exciting new features and a camera setup that could match that of the S25.





If Google manages to make the most of its new chip in the form of convenient and innovative features, it just might not matter that it is not as powerful.