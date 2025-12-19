Not sure if a video is real or AI-generated? Google Gemini can now answer that





It's a cakewalk to use Gemini AI video detector capability. In fact, the process is quite similar to how you use its AI image detector tool. Simply open the Gemini app on your smartphone or visit its website on your computer. Then, upload the video that you think was produced using AI, and give a prompt like, "Is this video generated with AI."



Recommended For You It's a cakewalk to usevideo detector capability. In fact, the process is quite similar to how you use its AI image detector tool. Simply open the Gemini app on your smartphone or visit its website on your computer. Then, upload the video that you think was produced using AI, and give a prompt like, "Is this video generated with AI."

However, the catch is that Gemini can currently detect only videos created using Google's own tools. This is the same limitation you face when using its AI image detection tool. Additionally, you can currently upload only videos with a maximum size of 100 MB and a length of no more than 90 seconds.





That said, the chatbot takes a few seconds to analyze both the visuals and audio of the uploaded video and then informs you whether either or both were generated using AI. You'll also notice a mention of the SynthID watermark in the results, which is essentially what helps Google identify AI content created with its own tools.