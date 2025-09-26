Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes 43% off premium Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into unmissable deal

The watch is loaded with features, has a premium build, and is a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Don’t miss out!

As you probably know, we're constantly on the hunt for unmissable smartwatch deals that let you score massive savings on a premium timepiece. Well, in today’s hunt, we found an offer we believe is definitely worth checking out.

The promo is available on Amazon and applies to the Garmin Epix Gen 2 in White Titanium, which is currently selling at a massive $385 discount. Thanks to that, you can treat yourself to this high-end smartwatch for just under $515. That’s a whopping 43% off its usual cost of around $900.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 in White Titanium: Save $386 on Amazon!

$386 off (43%)
Act fast and get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 for a whopping $386 off on Amazon. The smartwatch has a sleek look, comes with a plethora of features, and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While the discount comes from a third-party seller who also handles the shipping, you’ll have 30 days to request a refund. So, there’s nothing to worry about. Just don’t miss out, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.

It comes loaded with features, boasting all the functionalities you'd expect from an uber-premium timepiece. For instance, it offers sleep tracking and respiration monitoring, and can even keep tabs on your energy reserves. On top of that, it supports Garmin Coach, providing training plans that adapt to you.

On the lifestyle front, this bad boy supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find and download various third-party apps directly on your wrist. With its multi-band GNSS, you’ll also be able to navigate the concrete jungle without fear of getting lost.

The best part is that everything can be seamlessly controlled via the vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, all while enjoying up to 16 days of battery.

All in all, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is an absolute bargain at its current Amazon price. Don’t waste any more time—grab one for much less than usual today!

