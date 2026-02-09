Samsung is still clearing shelves with its generous Galaxy S25 Ultra deal
Samsung had slashed a whole $250 off its Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing you to grab one for as low as $1,049.99. And that’s without a trade-in! If you have a phone you can part with, you can save up to $700 instead, depending on the condition and model of your old device.A few weeks ago, I shared that
The best part is that you can still save 44% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or a Galaxy Ring if you bundle them with your fancy new phone. Given that you can score one of the best smartwatches out there or a pair of high-end earbuds for much less than usual, I think it’s definitely worth bundling your new phone with at least one of these gadgets.
I know, I know, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is almost on our doorstep. However, as I said in the previous article, Samsung will likely let you save $120 via a free storage upgrade and an additional $50 if you are an early bird and reserve a unit. That is clearly less than the current instant savings of $250 on the S25 Ultra. You might argue that the newer model will boast Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, but the truth is that the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is so powerful that most people can’t really push it to its limits. In other words, it may be an older chip soon, but it still packs an insane amount of punch.
Until that time comes, you’ll have already taken countless photos of sunsets, sunrises, beaches, and forests with your Galaxy S25 Ultra. Our friend here ranks among the best camera phones, rocking a 200MP main camera that takes gorgeous, high-quality photos with vibrant colors. Believe me, you won’t be able to fight the urge to take a pic of that Sunday sunset, giving you the necessary fuel to fight the upcoming work week.
Now, add the built-in S Pen, which allows you to take notes faster so you won’t forget to buy milk, and I can’t really find a good enough reason to wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra instead of just scoring the S25 Ultra with Samsung’s deal right now. Well, okay, maybe the rumored 60W charging and the slightly better display. But if you rarely have to charge your phone mid-day, I don’t think this is a huge compromise, especially since the 45W wired charging on the 2025 model hits a 68% charge in just 30 minutes. Therefore, act fast and grab one with this deal while you still can!
Did you miss my initial deal post? Well, don’t fret, fellow deal hunter, as it’s actually not too late to score Sammy’s top-of-the-line phone for $250 off. That’s right! The official store is still selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra at this discount, clearly trying to make some space for the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. And that, my friend, is a good thing, as it lets you get one of the best phones out right now for much less than usual. To see the price cut, though, you’ll have to select the "no trade-in" option. However, the generous trade-in discount is still an option, so you can still slash up to $700 off with an eligible device.
That brings me to another major highlight—it's future-proof. With that much firepower, the chipset will serve you well for years. Plus, it’s backed by seven years of software support, which means it will stay relevant at least until January 2032, which is still a long way off.
Since Samsung is also famous for its stunning displays, you get a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with support for HDR content. This will let you relive that Sunday sunset just as you remember it. Of course, it also lets you enjoy YouTube in breathtaking quality, including the latest videos on the official PhoneArena channel, which I suggest you subscribe to if you haven't yet!
