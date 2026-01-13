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At $290 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the perfect flip for users on a budget

With 256GB of storage and a high-quality design, this flip option truly impresses.

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A close-up of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE being held folded shows the phone's cover display.
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Looking for a high-quality Samsung flip option with long software support and an affordable price? The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might be the perfect choice, as Amazon is now selling it at an ultra-generous 30% off. The bargain is available on both color options with 256GB of storage, making it even harder to pass up.

Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for 30% off

$290 off (30%)
If you're after a Samsung flip option but don't want to spend too much on the premium Z Flip 7, consider its affordable alternative. Right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is going for 30% off at Amazon in both color variants with 256GB of storage. Take advantage of this generous offer and save $290 while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon
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In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the best deal I’ve ever seen — but it’s close. Last month, Walmart had the device on sale for $649.99. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for just under $670 — a very affordable price given everything it brings to the table.

Following the design language of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, this Samsung phone features a great-looking 3.4-inch Flex screen and a 6.7-inch AMOLED main panel with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Although it’s a budget option, the device feels premium, and the hinge feels solid.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, consider the performance. With an Exynos 2400 chip under the hood, the device handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Sure, it’s not on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra, but it’s more than good enough for budget-conscious flip phone fans.

Right out of the box, this phone runs on Android 16 and One UI 8, delivering improved multitasking capabilities, Now Brief, hands-free voice control, and more. As if that’s not enough, the model gets seven years of promised software updates, offering longer reliability than the Razr Ultra.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE the best flip phone? Probably not, but it holds its own remarkably well against other budget flip options like the Razr (2025). And at 30% off, it’s much easier to recommend. Don’t waste time and grab yours at Amazon while this generous savings opportunity is still available.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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