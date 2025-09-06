Hefty $251 discount makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) must-have for savvy shoppers
This is one of the best smartwatches on the market and is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!
While we’ve got a new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) now, the differences between the newer model and its predecessor aren’t actually that many. In fact, they differ mainly in storage, as the latest version comes with 64GB instead of 32GB, and a few fancy AI-powered features, which we expect to come to the older model anyway.
Don’t worry! The merchant may also be taking care of the shipping, but you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your newly bought smartwatch. So, the only thing you should be worried about is not missing out on this amazing offer, as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) definitely brings a lot to the table at this price.
Adding to its toughness is its up to two days of battery life with heart rate tracking enabled and the always-on display turned off. Sure, Samsung could have done better in this department, especially given that Garmin has smartwatches that last for weeks without top-ups. But well… at least it delivers better battery life than most Galaxy wearables.
On the flip side, you get all the features you’d expect to find on a premium timepiece, including Samsung’s body composition analysis and apnea detection. Moreover, since the watch runs on Wear OS, it also gives you access to the Google Play Store, where you can find a plethora of third-party apps.
So, if you were thinking about getting the 2025 version, you’ll likely reconsider and go for the 2024 model instead, especially when you learn that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $251 discount on the option in white. This allows you to upgrade your wrist game for just under $399, instead of splurging on a whopping $650.
Designed to rival top dogs like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Garmin’s premium multisport smartwatches, our friend here packs top-notch durability, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal screen. This allows it to withstand bumps and scratches like a champ, while its IP68 and 10ATM ratings provide complete protection against dust and let it survive water submersion up to 328 feet without taking damage.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is unmissable at $251 off. So, if you’re an outdoor enthusiast in the market for a new ultra-durable, feature-packed smartwatch, don’t miss out. But even if you’re just looking for a new premium smartwatch without being someone with an active lifestyle, we encourage you to snag this bad boy. After all, you rarely get such an opportunity to save big on one of the best smartwatches on the market. Act fast and save now!
