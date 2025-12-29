Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At up to $480 off, Galaxy S25+ turns into the ultimate flagship deal

The phone is fast, takes stunning photos, and is a solid long-term investment. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25+.
       View now at Amazon  
As a proper Galaxy S phone, the Galaxy S25+ is one of the best smartphones you can currently get. And right now, this handsome fella is an even bigger temptation than usual, as it’s selling at a sweet 15% discount on Amazon.

With this price cut, you can currently treat yourself to the 256GB storage model for south of $850. That’s a whole $150 off the phone’s usual cost of around $1,000. If you want to save even more, feel free to see how much Samsung can offer you for trading in your old phone, as the tech giant lets you save up to $480 with an eligible trade-in.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (15%)
Amazon has dropped the price of the Galaxy S25+ by $150, bringing the 256GB model to under $850. It’s one of the strongest phones you can buy right now, delivering fast performance, a beautiful display, and dependable cameras. It’s a solid deal worth grabbing, so act fast and save now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save up to $480 with a trade-in!

$519 99
$999 99
$480 off (48%)
Alternatively, you can save up to $480 on the Galaxy S25+ with an eligible trade-in on Samsung.com. Furthermore, if you have an old phone you can part with, I encourage you to check out Samsung’s offer as well.
Buy at Samsung

Recommended For You



But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash when snagging a Galaxy S25+ for a bargain with this deal? Well, a lot, actually. For instance, it rocks a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which powers almost all flagship phones from this year. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, will allow you to run heavy apps and games without any stutters. It also makes it a beast for multitasking.

Additionally, it’s a top choice for streaming videos on the go. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, delivering stunning visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or reels on Insta. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it feels incredibly responsive and lets you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.

Being a premium phone, the Galaxy S25+ checks another important box: camera performance. Not only does it pack a punch, but it also takes breathtaking photos courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper.

Now, add a 4,900mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a pretty solid phone. Plus, it’ll receive seven years of software support, which turns it into a great pick if you tend to keep your devices until they become obsolete. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-new Galaxy S25+ at a bargain price now before it’s too late!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16011 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless