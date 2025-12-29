At up to $480 off, Galaxy S25+ turns into the ultimate flagship deal
The phone is fast, takes stunning photos, and is a solid long-term investment. Don't miss out!
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Galaxy S25+ is one of the best smartphones you can currently get. And right now, this handsome fella is an even bigger temptation than usual, as it’s selling at a sweet 15% discount on Amazon.As a proper Galaxy S phone, the
But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash when snagging a Galaxy S25+ for a bargain with this deal? Well, a lot, actually. For instance, it rocks a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which powers almost all flagship phones from this year. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, will allow you to run heavy apps and games without any stutters. It also makes it a beast for multitasking.
Additionally, it’s a top choice for streaming videos on the go. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, delivering stunning visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or reels on Insta. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it feels incredibly responsive and lets you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.
Now, add a 4,900mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a pretty solid phone. Plus, it’ll receive seven years of software support, which turns it into a great pick if you tend to keep your devices until they become obsolete. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-new Galaxy S25+ at a bargain price now before it’s too late!
With this price cut, you can currently treat yourself to the 256GB storage model for south of $850. That’s a whole $150 off the phone’s usual cost of around $1,000. If you want to save even more, feel free to see how much Samsung can offer you for trading in your old phone, as the tech giant lets you save up to $480 with an eligible trade-in.
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But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash when snagging a Galaxy S25+ for a bargain with this deal? Well, a lot, actually. For instance, it rocks a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which powers almost all flagship phones from this year. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, will allow you to run heavy apps and games without any stutters. It also makes it a beast for multitasking.
Additionally, it’s a top choice for streaming videos on the go. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, delivering stunning visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or reels on Insta. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it feels incredibly responsive and lets you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.
Being a premium phone, the Galaxy S25+ checks another important box: camera performance. Not only does it pack a punch, but it also takes breathtaking photos courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper.
Now, add a 4,900mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a pretty solid phone. Plus, it’ll receive seven years of software support, which turns it into a great pick if you tend to keep your devices until they become obsolete. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-new Galaxy S25+ at a bargain price now before it’s too late!
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