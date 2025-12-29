At up to $480 off, Galaxy S25+ turns into the ultimate flagship deal

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (15%) Amazon has dropped the price of the Galaxy S25+ by $150, bringing the 256GB model to under $850. It’s one of the strongest phones you can buy right now, delivering fast performance, a beautiful display, and dependable cameras. It’s a solid deal worth grabbing, so act fast and save now while you can! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save up to $480 with a trade-in! $519 99 $999 99 $480 off (48%) Alternatively, you can save up to $480 on the Galaxy S25+ with an eligible trade-in on Samsung.com. Furthermore, if you have an old phone you can part with, I encourage you to check out Samsung’s offer as well. Buy at Samsung

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Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25+

But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash when snagging afor a bargain with this deal? Well, a lot, actually. For instance, it rocks a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which powers almost all flagship phones from this year. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, will allow you to run heavy apps and games without any stutters. It also makes it a beast for multitasking.Additionally, it’s a top choice for streaming videos on the go. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, delivering stunning visuals whether you’re watching YouTube or reels on Insta. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it feels incredibly responsive and lets you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.Being a premium phone, thechecks another important box: camera performance. Not only does it pack a punch, but it also takes breathtaking photos courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper.Now, add a 4,900mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a pretty solid phone. Plus, it’ll receive seven years of software support, which turns it into a great pick if you tend to keep your devices until they become obsolete. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-newat a bargain price now before it’s too late!