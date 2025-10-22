Galaxy Watch 7 drops in price on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The watch is loaded with feature, has a sleek look, and is a solid choice at its current cost.

The Galaxy Watch 7 may not be among Samsung’s latest and greatest smartwatches anymore, but a sweet discount on Amazon makes it the Galaxy Watch to get if you’re in the market for a premium timepiece.

Right now, the retailer is selling the 40mm Bluetooth version of this bad boy in Cream for just under $186. That’s $64 off its usual cost of around $250. We agree that the price cut isn’t as enticing as the $100 markdown the watch received during October Prime Day, but you rarely have the chance to snag it at a discount bigger than $50. So, while it’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen, we believe it’s still worth taking advantage of. Not to mention, the Galaxy Watch 7 still brings a lot to the table and is absolutely worth getting.

Amazon is offering a sweet $64 discount on the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Cream, allowing you to score one for just under $186. The watch is loaded with features and is still worth getting. Don't miss out!
It has a premium design and feel, and it looks stylish even though it’s not a Galaxy Watch Classic model. Of course, since it’s a high-end wearable, it’s also loaded with health-tracking features, including sleep apnea detection and dual-band GPS. It also comes with Samsung's body composition analysis, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages. That makes it extremely useful if you’re trying to lose weight or gain muscle mass, as you’ll be able to track your progress more easily.

Since there’s more to life than just doing cardio and pumping iron, the watch comes with lifestyle features like NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. It runs on Wear OS, giving you access to a plethora of third-party apps you can download directly from the Google Play Store.

As for battery life, well, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you’ll likely have to charge it every night or every other night. We agree that this isn’t ideal, but that’s normal battery life for this type of smartwatch.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers everything most users need. It has a stylish look, packs a gazillion health-tracking features, and also goes beyond health-tracking by offering useful functionalities for day-to-day life. And it does all that while providing dependable all-day battery life. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save today!

