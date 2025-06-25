Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable’s RAM and processor leak
Samsung is pulling out all the stops for the Galaxy G Fold.
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung has been working on a tri-foldable Galaxy smartphone, according to many reports, which is said to be named the Galaxy G Fold. This phone, slated for release later this year barring unforeseen hurdles, will apparently feature 16 GB of RAM and only have a Snapdragon variant.
Samsung tri-foldable setting a precedent for Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S25 Ultra only had a 16 GB variant in certain markets. | Video credit — Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series continued the trend of shipping with 12 GB of RAM, even though the Galaxy S21 Ultra had 16 GB of RAM years ago. But there are now reports claiming that the Galaxy S26 will have 16 GB of RAM as an option.
The Galaxy G Fold tri-foldable may beat the S26 line to the punch, however. A reliable source has “confirmed” that the phone will have 16 GB of RAM as standard.
No UDC (Under Display Camera)
Better Durability Thanks to "Titanium + Aluminium"
Snapdragon Only
Samsung’s decision to use only a Snapdragon processor isn’t too surprising, either. The Galaxy G Fold is likely going to see a very limited release in only a select few regions. If the reports of these regions being just Korea and China are true, then Samsung will pull all the stops.
Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, the G Fold will boast the strongest hardware that Samsung can get its hands on. This is crucial because competition from domestic brands in China is stronger than ever, and Samsung needs to stand out.
A limited, expensive launch
The Galaxy G Fold will compete directly with the Huawei Mate XT. | Video credit — Huawei
Samsung has allegedly decided to subdue its sales expectations for the tri-foldable. This is because this phone is going to cost a lot, and the foldable industry is already not doing so great. Some reports have said that the company will only produce 200,000 units for the initial run.
The Galaxy G Fold may eventually see a global release, but that depends heavily on how it performs at launch. If, like the Fold and Flip lines, it fails to meet sales expectations, then Samsung may decide to hold off on an international launch. At least until a more affordable successor can be made.
It’s direct rival — the Huawei Mate XT — also saw a limited and expensive launch. However, that phone sold over 400,000 units and is reportedly getting a sequel this year.
Innovation, but for the wrong reasons?
I think that there is a lot that Samsung can do for innovation. Most tech enthusiasts, and perhaps even average consumers, might agree that they would rather see larger batteries and faster charging. However, Samsung continues to innovate in the wrong direction.
The Galaxy tri-foldable will have disappointing battery specs, including very slow charging speeds. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also said to be equipped with the same 4,400 mAh battery as its predecessor: the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
And then, this year, Samsung introduced a new flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. A super slim phone, it packs a 3,900 mAh battery and costs around the same as a Galaxy S25 Ultra. In other news, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t selling well, and Samsung has begun to cut down on its production.
I, personally, would have much preferred a slightly thicker phone with a bigger battery pack. Or, a phone that is the same thickness as a Galaxy S24 Ultra, but comes with a higher-density battery.
Unfortunately, both Samsung and Apple are innovating in aspects that most consumers don’t care about. Hence, I think we can all see where the iPhone 17 Air is headed.
