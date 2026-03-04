T-Mobile sued for reneging on promise to customers
Customers claim T-Mobile deceptively made them purchase new lines.
T-Mobile Customer Experience Center | Image by Burke Construction Group
Carriers often offer perks to bolster customer loyalty. T-Mobile is perhaps the most zealous in lavishing freebies on its users, but things don't always go according to plan. Purya Ghrabeti has decided to drag T-Mobile to court after the carrier allegedly failed to honor its commitment to him.
T-Mobile is quite generous when it comes to offering rewards and gifts, and no other carrier has been able to replicate its loyalty program. In 2025, the company offered over $900 worth of gifts through T-Mobile Tuesdays.
The gift card that never arrived
Ghrabeti has filed a class action lawsuit against T-Mobile for failing to provide gift cards to customers who added new lines.
Per the lawsuit, T-Mobile marketed a promotion promising $200 gift cards for each new line purchased. However, after customers like Ghrabeti purchased new lines in hopes of receiving the incentive, T-Mobile allegedly went back on its word.
Ghrabeti was reportedly told that the promotion did not exist, citing this as the reason for withholding the cards. He said the offer was confirmed by a store representative at the time of purchase.
The lawsuit accuses the company of false advertising and misleading business practices intended to lure customers into making purchases under false pretenses.
He has requested a jury trial and is seeking compensation for himself and the class members.
What may have gone wrong?
T-Mobile is quite generous when it comes to offering rewards and gifts, and no other carrier has been able to replicate its loyalty program. In 2025, the company offered over $900 worth of gifts through T-Mobile Tuesdays.
Thus, the carrier isn't necessarily at fault here. There have been numerous reports of store representatives duping customers to meet their sales targets, which may be the case here. Conversely, it's unlikely a legal team would file such a case without first verifying these details.
Who appears to be in the wrong?
