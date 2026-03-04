Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

We need an iPhone Neo right about now

Apple's iPhone lineup desperately needs a budget option modeled after the MacBook Neo.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone Neo
An iPhone Neo concept | Image by Tech Overwatch
Apple today launched a new entry-level laptop for the low-end market. Called MacBook Neo, the notebook costs $400 less than any laptop the company has previously released. While it makes several compromises to reach a low price point, the trade-offs won't matter to its target audience. This makes me yearn for an iPhone Neo.

It doesn't need to be a powerhouse



The MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, which is neither a traditional MacBook processor nor the the newest iPhone silicon. It's still powerful enough for basic productivity, though, which is all that truly matters for this tier.

Contrast this with the iPhone 17e, currently Apple's cheapest iPhone. That device starts at $599, just $200 below the standard iPhone 17, and it uses the same A19 chip.

If a laptop can run on the A18 Pro, surely an entry-level iPhone has no business flaunting the same high-end chip as a flagship?

Smartphones have been overpowered for years. While a fast chip helps run modern AI tools, a budget-conscious user rarely needs cutting-edge AI.

Don't go out of your way to make it ugly



Apple's previous attempts at affordable iPhones have mostly flopped, largely because the company tends to make its cheaper iPhones look noticeably ugly and out of place.

The MacBook Neo, by contrast, fits right in with its premium siblings. While the color options might be a giveaway, you won't feel like you are carrying a machine from a decade ago.

It is proof that Apple can create a low-cost device that doesn't look unappealing.

What trade-offs are you willing to tolerate for a low-cost iPhone?
12 Votes

Just be good enough


The iPhone Neo doesn't have to compete with flagship iPhone models. It doesn't need the latest chip, the best camera, or Apple features such as MagSafe or Face ID. It simply needs to be an affordable iOS handset with respectable specs for the price.

Recommended For You

Just as the MacBook Neo serves as an entry point for users with basic needs, the iPhone Neo should be a no-frills option for customers who simply prefer iOS over a cheap Android.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless