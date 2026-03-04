We need an iPhone Neo right about now
Apple's iPhone lineup desperately needs a budget option modeled after the MacBook Neo.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
An iPhone Neo concept | Image by Tech Overwatch
Apple today launched a new entry-level laptop for the low-end market. Called MacBook Neo, the notebook costs $400 less than any laptop the company has previously released. While it makes several compromises to reach a low price point, the trade-offs won't matter to its target audience. This makes me yearn for an iPhone Neo.
The MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, which is neither a traditional MacBook processor nor the the newest iPhone silicon. It's still powerful enough for basic productivity, though, which is all that truly matters for this tier.
If a laptop can run on the A18 Pro, surely an entry-level iPhone has no business flaunting the same high-end chip as a flagship?
Smartphones have been overpowered for years. While a fast chip helps run modern AI tools, a budget-conscious user rarely needs cutting-edge AI.
Apple's previous attempts at affordable iPhones have mostly flopped, largely because the company tends to make its cheaper iPhones look noticeably ugly and out of place.
It is proof that Apple can create a low-cost device that doesn't look unappealing.
It doesn't need to be a powerhouse
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17e | Image by Apple
Don't go out of your way to make it ugly
Cheap iPhones look dated compared to their flagship counterparts. | Image by PhoneArena
What trade-offs are you willing to tolerate for a low-cost iPhone?
Just be good enough
The iPhone Neo doesn't have to compete with flagship iPhone models. It doesn't need the latest chip, the best camera, or Apple features such as MagSafe or Face ID. It simply needs to be an affordable iOS handset with respectable specs for the price.
Just as the MacBook Neo serves as an entry point for users with basic needs, the iPhone Neo should be a no-frills option for customers who simply prefer iOS over a cheap Android.
