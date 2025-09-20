Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is selling like hot cakes after $120 discount

The tablet is a solid choice for shoppers who want a reliable device that won’t break the bank. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on a white background.
While we may love top-tier tablets like the all-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, we can’t overlook budget-friendly options like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

Sure, these may not be on the level of the best tablets money can buy, but they still have their place in the market, perfect for users who need a reliable device for day-to-day tasks that won’t break the bank. Even better, you can often find great deals on these slates, making them an even bigger bang for your buck.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 64GB: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$120 off (36%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with 64GB of storage, allowing you to get one for just south of $210. The tablet offers reliable performance, comes with a good display for the price, and also boasts a dedicated slot for a memory card. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


In fact, you can snag the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a hefty discount right now. Yep! Amazon is offering $120 off, letting you grab the 64GB model for just under $210. Given that its usual price is about $330, we believe this is a pretty awesome deal worth taking advantage of, even though it’s not exactly new, since it has been available for a while.

We agree that 64GB of storage may be quite insufficient in 2025, but don’t fret about that, as there’s a dedicated slot for a microSD card, enabling you to expand its storage space. The tablet also comes equipped with an Exynos 1280 chipset, which can tackle stuff like web browsing and video streaming without breaking a sweat. That said, you might experience some stutters if you push it too hard by juggling multiple apps simultaneously, for example.

Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, complemented by AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support, allows it to deliver a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. And since it comes with an included S Pen, you can even use it for taking notes faster or drawing, which is pretty neat. Not to mention, it saves you extra bucks since you won’t have to get one separately.

All in all, we find the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) to be great value for money while it’s $120 off on Amazon. So, if you find it too, don’t hesitate to tap the deal button and grab one now while you can!

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is selling like hot cakes after $120 discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Vivo revealed the design and colors of its Galaxy S26 challenger in new teasers

by Ilia Temelkov • 3

The iPhone 17 screen upgrade everyone’s so happy about pales in comparison to older Galaxy phones

by Abdullah Asim • 2

First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless