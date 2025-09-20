Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is selling like hot cakes after $120 discount
The tablet is a solid choice for shoppers who want a reliable device that won’t break the bank. Don’t miss out!
While we may love top-tier tablets like the all-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, we can’t overlook budget-friendly options like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).
Sure, these may not be on the level of the best tablets money can buy, but they still have their place in the market, perfect for users who need a reliable device for day-to-day tasks that won’t break the bank. Even better, you can often find great deals on these slates, making them an even bigger bang for your buck.
In fact, you can snag the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a hefty discount right now. Yep! Amazon is offering $120 off, letting you grab the 64GB model for just under $210. Given that its usual price is about $330, we believe this is a pretty awesome deal worth taking advantage of, even though it’s not exactly new, since it has been available for a while.
We agree that 64GB of storage may be quite insufficient in 2025, but don’t fret about that, as there’s a dedicated slot for a microSD card, enabling you to expand its storage space. The tablet also comes equipped with an Exynos 1280 chipset, which can tackle stuff like web browsing and video streaming without breaking a sweat. That said, you might experience some stutters if you push it too hard by juggling multiple apps simultaneously, for example.
All in all, we find the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) to be great value for money while it’s $120 off on Amazon. So, if you find it too, don’t hesitate to tap the deal button and grab one now while you can!
Meanwhile, its 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, complemented by AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support, allows it to deliver a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. And since it comes with an included S Pen, you can even use it for taking notes faster or drawing, which is pretty neat. Not to mention, it saves you extra bucks since you won’t have to get one separately.
