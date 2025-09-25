King Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra gets a generous discount at the official Samsung store

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra gets a generous discount at the official Samsung store

With its high-end performance and stunning display, the tablet is perfect for work and play. Act fast and save big!

There’s probably only one tablet you’re eyeing right now if you’re a Galaxy fan in the market for an uber-premium slate, and that’s the latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Well, the time has come to stop eyeing and just go ahead and buy one, as Samsung is offering a sweet $120 discount on the 512GB version of this powerhouse, bringing the price down to just $1,199.99. But wait, there’s more! On top of that, you can slash up to an extra $800 off by trading in an eligible device. That means you could get Samsung’s top-of-the-line tablet for as low as $399.99, which is just bonkers!

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $920!

$399 99
$1319 99
$920 off (70%)
Samsung is offering a hefty $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with 512GB of storage, allowing shoppers to score one for just $1,199.99. In addition, you could save up to $800 with eligible trade-ins. This is the best Android tablet money can buy right now, so don't hesitate—get one for less while you can!
Buy at Samsung


As one of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra offers immense value. It comes equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and packs 12GB of RAM. This makes it a top choice for work, as there’s nothing it can’t handle. Of course, this also means it’ll stay relevant for years, making it a solid investment and a perfect pick for shoppers who plan to use their tablets for quite a while.

Since Samsung is famous for its gorgeous displays, it’s only natural for its flagship tablet to sport a stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. Thanks to that, it delivers an incredible viewing experience, making it a phenomenal option for winding down with your favorite TV series after a stressful day at work or school.

Not to mention, you get an S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash. You can use the included stylus to write notes and even draw sketches.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a must-have for every Android fan who wants a reliable tablet for every scenario. Don’t hesitate—get one with this deal now!

