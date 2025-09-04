Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: can this replace your laptop thanks to DeX and extra features?
Samsung’s new tablets come with improved DeX experience, but is it improved enough?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung just pulled the wraps off its new tablets – the Galaxy Tab S11 and the bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. And one of the biggest talking points this year isn’t just the hardware, but the upgraded Samsung DeX.
If you are not familiar, Samsung DeX (short for “Desktop eXperience”) is basically Samsung’s way of turning a tablet or phone into something that feels closer to a PC. It is not a gadget, it is a software platform that lets you hook your device up to a bigger screen and run apps in a more desktop-like environment.
For years, tech companies have teased us with the idea of one device that does it all. With the Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung might be closer than ever. Between the hardware, the software tweaks, and the accessories that extend its functionality, this is the most serious “laptop replacement” attempt Samsung has made yet.
Then there’s the S Pen. This stylus is something most laptops can’t compete with. It’s perfect for note-taking, sketching, or marking up documents on the fly, which makes it gold for students, designers, or professionals who need precision input.
Portability is another win. Despite the huge display, the Tab S11 Ultra is impressively slim and lightweight. It’s way easier to carry than even the thinnest laptops, which makes it perfect if you’re someone who moves around a lot between desks, meetings, or cities.
DeX itself has also grown up. You can even run it on an external monitor by plugging in via USB-C and pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. You won’t get every little quirk ironed out – text selection can still be awkward, and the mouse pointer doesn’t always behave exactly like it does on a PC – but it’s surprisingly workable.
And if you want to dig into why this matters for the future, my colleague has already argued that “the future is in Desktop Experience,” and honestly, I can see why.
Of course, as good as the Tab S11 Ultra is, it’s not a silver bullet. There are some things a traditional laptop still does better – and in some cases, only a laptop can do.
That ties into the OS itself. DeX makes Android look like Windows, but it’s still Android underneath. You can’t run .exe files or tap into deep system-level functions the way you can on Windows or macOS. For power users, developers, or IT pros, that’s a hard stop.
Connectivity is another weak spot. A laptop gives you ports – USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet – right out of the box. The Tab S11 Ultra? You’ll need dongles or a hub, and that can get messy fast.
File management has improved, but Android’s file system still isn’t as robust as a laptop’s. Moving big chunks of data between apps can feel clunky compared to the smooth drag-and-drop you’d expect on a PC.
And finally, cost. On paper, the Tab S11 Ultra looks like a laptop alternative. But add the Book Cover Keyboard, maybe a monitor, and a hub for all your accessories, and suddenly you’re spending the same – or even more – than you would on a solid flagship laptop.
Here’s my bottom line: the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, with DeX, absolutely can replace a laptop for a lot of people – but not for everyone.
For students, casual users, and even many professionals whose daily work revolves around web browsing, emails, editing documents, or streaming content, this tablet could easily be your one and only machine. It’s light, powerful, and versatile.
And for hardcore power users, programmers, or anyone who pushes their machines with heavy-duty apps, the answer leans toward “no.” The Tab S11 Ultra is fast – it’s running on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ – but that chip isn’t going to handle everything a pro-level Windows laptop or Mac can do.
So yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can step in as a laptop replacement – but only if what you need is flexibility and light productivity, not heavy-duty power or specialized software. And then there’s the price: it starts at $1,199.99. That’s not exactly cheap. For context, you can snag a MacBook Air with Apple’s blazing-fast M4 chip for about $200 less, or pick up a capable Dell laptop in the same price range that’ll give you full desktop software and ports without the extra accessories.
If you are not familiar, Samsung DeX (short for “Desktop eXperience”) is basically Samsung’s way of turning a tablet or phone into something that feels closer to a PC. It is not a gadget, it is a software platform that lets you hook your device up to a bigger screen and run apps in a more desktop-like environment.
And naturally, that got me thinking: with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, could this thing actually replace your laptop?
Why the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could pass for a laptop?
Samsung Desktop Experience. | Image credit – PhoneArena
For years, tech companies have teased us with the idea of one device that does it all. With the Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung might be closer than ever. Between the hardware, the software tweaks, and the accessories that extend its functionality, this is the most serious “laptop replacement” attempt Samsung has made yet.
DeX is the star here. On the Tab S11 Ultra’s massive 14.6-inch screen, it reshapes Android into something that looks and behaves like a desktop OS. You can drag around resizable windows, work with a taskbar, and even connect a mouse and keyboard (Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard makes it feel a lot more natural).
Then there’s the S Pen. This stylus is something most laptops can’t compete with. It’s perfect for note-taking, sketching, or marking up documents on the fly, which makes it gold for students, designers, or professionals who need precision input.
The Tab S11 Ultra has a huge display, perfect to use with the S Pen. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Portability is another win. Despite the huge display, the Tab S11 Ultra is impressively slim and lightweight. It’s way easier to carry than even the thinnest laptops, which makes it perfect if you’re someone who moves around a lot between desks, meetings, or cities.
DeX itself has also grown up. You can even run it on an external monitor by plugging in via USB-C and pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. You won’t get every little quirk ironed out – text selection can still be awkward, and the mouse pointer doesn’t always behave exactly like it does on a PC – but it’s surprisingly workable.
And if you want to dig into why this matters for the future, my colleague has already argued that “the future is in Desktop Experience,” and honestly, I can see why.
Recommended Stories
Where laptops still have the upper hand
Of course, as good as the Tab S11 Ultra is, it’s not a silver bullet. There are some things a traditional laptop still does better – and in some cases, only a laptop can do.
For one, software. Sure, Android apps are way better optimized for DeX now than in the early days, but if you rely on professional desktop-only programs – like full video editing suites, engineering tools, or certain coding environments – you’ll still hit a wall. Android just doesn’t offer those options yet.
That ties into the OS itself. DeX makes Android look like Windows, but it’s still Android underneath. You can’t run .exe files or tap into deep system-level functions the way you can on Windows or macOS. For power users, developers, or IT pros, that’s a hard stop.
Connectivity is another weak spot. A laptop gives you ports – USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet – right out of the box. The Tab S11 Ultra? You’ll need dongles or a hub, and that can get messy fast.
File management has improved, but Android’s file system still isn’t as robust as a laptop’s. Moving big chunks of data between apps can feel clunky compared to the smooth drag-and-drop you’d expect on a PC.
And finally, cost. On paper, the Tab S11 Ultra looks like a laptop alternative. But add the Book Cover Keyboard, maybe a monitor, and a hub for all your accessories, and suddenly you’re spending the same – or even more – than you would on a solid flagship laptop.
So, can it really replace your laptop?
The Ultra model with a keyboard. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Here’s my bottom line: the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, with DeX, absolutely can replace a laptop for a lot of people – but not for everyone.
For students, casual users, and even many professionals whose daily work revolves around web browsing, emails, editing documents, or streaming content, this tablet could easily be your one and only machine. It’s light, powerful, and versatile.
For creatives, the answer’s a bit mixed. The S Pen and the giant display make it a dream for sketching and design work. But if your workflow depends on specialized desktop apps, you’ll still need a traditional computer on standby.
And for hardcore power users, programmers, or anyone who pushes their machines with heavy-duty apps, the answer leans toward “no.” The Tab S11 Ultra is fast – it’s running on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ – but that chip isn’t going to handle everything a pro-level Windows laptop or Mac can do.
So yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can step in as a laptop replacement – but only if what you need is flexibility and light productivity, not heavy-duty power or specialized software. And then there’s the price: it starts at $1,199.99. That’s not exactly cheap. For context, you can snag a MacBook Air with Apple’s blazing-fast M4 chip for about $200 less, or pick up a capable Dell laptop in the same price range that’ll give you full desktop software and ports without the extra accessories.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: