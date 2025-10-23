Galaxy Tab S10+ is still going strong at its October Prime Day discount
The tablet is a great choice for everyone, whether you’re after a workhorse slate, entertainment device, or long-term investment. Don’t miss out!
best tablets on the market. And today, while browsing Amazon for generous Galaxy Tab discounts, we stumbled upon a limited-time deal on the Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage that lets you save a whopping $175 and snag one for just under $825As you know, we’re constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on the
If we had to bet, we’d have told you it would show up during Black Friday or a few days before it. But here we are, just a few days later, and we’re seeing this discount yet again! We can’t tell you how long it’ll stay this time, so be sure to snag a Galaxy Tab S10+ with this deal now, as this is definitely an opportunity you don’t want to pass up. You just can’t go wrong with getting this tablet.
All that makes the Galaxy Tab S10+ a solid pick for anyone, whether they’re after a performance beast for work or an entertainment device for streaming videos, movies, TV series, or even gaming. It’s a great choice for shoppers looking for a long-term investment, too, as it comes with seven years of software updates. Okay, make that six, since it’s a 2024 model.
All in all, the tablet is absolutely worth getting at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t hesitate—tap the deal button in this article and save today!
Now, we’re quite familiar with this discount, as Amazon offered it during October Prime Day and even for a few days after the event ended. However, it disappeared around October 21st. To be honest, we didn’t think we’d see it return so soon.
Sure, it may not be part of Samsung’s latest lineup anymore, but its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to handle any task without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its crisp 2800 × 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The tablet also comes with its own S Pen inside the box, allowing you to take notes faster, sketch, and overall boost your productivity.
