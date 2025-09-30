Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S10 FE is selling for up to $420 off, turning into a steal

This is the perfect tablet if you're after a slate with reliable, speedy performance and a price tag that won't break the bank.

As bargain hunters, we’re constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals. And today, we noticed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which, by the way, is one of the best mid-range tablets on the market, is still selling at a sweet discount on Amazon.

A few weeks back, we reported that the 128GB model was discounted by $70 at the e-commerce giant, and we’re pleased to see that this deal is still going strong. So, it’s not too late to get this capable tablet for just south of $430, instead of splurging around $500.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (14%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage is selling for $70 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $430, which is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy offers. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Save up to $420 with trade-in at Samsung!

$129 99
$499 99
$370 off (74%)
On the other hand, you may want to check out Samsung's deal as well, especially if you have a tablet to trade. In addition to the same $70 discount, the tech giant lets you save up to an extra $350 with eligible trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung


That said, Samsung has a similar deal that also slashes $70 off, and you can save up to an additional $350 with eligible trade-ins. We believe it’s definitely worth checking out how much you could save by trading in your old tablet, so be sure to see the tech giant’s offer as well.

Regardless of whether you go for Samsung’s promo or Amazon’s deal, one thing is certain: you won’t have any buyer’s remorse. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is really good at what it does, offering a reliable tablet experience at a price that won’t break the bank.

Its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow you to tackle day-to-day tasks as well as more demanding ones seamlessly, while its 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution offers pleasant visuals for the price. So, not only do you get a dependable tablet that should be able to handle almost anything you throw its way, but you also get a solid device for entertainment.

Not to mention, it also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappier, and it comes with an included S Pen, which can boost your productivity even further.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a solid pick for anyone who wants a tablet with a reasonable sticker price that will serve them well. We urge you to act fast and save while the offer is still available!

