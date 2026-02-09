Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The gap between Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 variants is growing — in terms of performance, and likely cost too

Latest leak suggests a big difference between the 8 Elite Gen 6 and the "Pro" variant.

By
Qualcomm seems to be working extensively on its next high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and the latest tidbit brings some unfortunate news for budget-conscious flagship fans. 

The 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro will be significantly more powerful


Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has been sharing details about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950) and the 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (SM8975) since November last year. Early on, we found out they'll probably be developed on the TSMC N2P process node. 

Some tips also suggested the premium chips will come with the ultra-advanced LPDDR6 memory. But now, Digital Chat Station refutes earlier claims, indicating that only the Pro version will support the exclusive LPDDR6 and UFS 5.0 storage. 



The "standard" variant will reportedly stick with LPDDR5X memory. If this setup remains, we're looking at a clear gap in performance and cost between the two Snapdragon chips.

What price increase would you tolerate for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro phone?

Interestingly, Digital Chat Station points out that very few devices are currently being tested with these 2nm chips. In fact, most prototypes spotted so far are running the "standard" version of the chip. 

Even more surprisingly, the leaker hints that some manufacturers could pivot to an SM8850. This is basically a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 built on the more mature (and cheaper) N1 node. If such a shift is made, this would allow manufacturers to keep prices adequate while giving users an "Elite" performance. 

Image credit — Weibo
Other recent leaks suggest the advanced 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset will support eye-popping clock speeds of 5 GHz, possibly even more. Clearly, it'll be a surprisingly powerful, ultra-efficient SoC. 

Prepare to dig deeper


Digital Chat Station claims the "standard" Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip will most likely be reserved for devices like the Galaxy S27, while the Pro version will be reserved for ultra-premium phones. Think the Galaxy S27 Ultra and similar options.

While the LPDDR6 memory and the 2nm process will most likely result in showstopping performance, it also implies significantly higher prices for "Ultra" phones next year.

TSMC's N2P process is reportedly coming at staggering costs, with some reports indicating $30,000 per wafer. Combined with the high demand for LPDDR6, we are looking at an almost certain price increase for 2027 phones. If this plays out as expected, users will have to dig much deeper to access a truly "Ultra" phone next year.

