This Galaxy S26 pre-order bargain saves you up to $900 at the official store
Samsung's new Galaxy AI-enhanced smartphones are here with epic pre-order discounts.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year's Galaxy S26 pre-order discounts are nothing short of exciting. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 lineup is here, with pre-orders starting Feb 25. And while Amazon is giving you a gift card and a free storage upgrade, truth is, Samsung is the much better choice for users with older flagship options in good condition.
Why? Because the official store is now giving you up to $900 off the Galaxy S26 lineup. That's right, you can pre-order each of the three flagships and score a massive discount on your next Galaxy AI phone. Let's break down the offers:
Of course, you'd have to spare the right device in good condition to get the maximum discount. Right now, Samsung gives you the maximum discount with the following devices when you pre-order the Galaxy S26:
If you're after the S26+, you can get up to $700 off by trading in a Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Edge in good working condition. As for the S26 Ultra, you can get it for $399.99 instead of $1,299.99 by sparing a Galaxy S25 Ultra or a Galaxy Z Fold 6 in working condition.
In case you don't have any eligible devices in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers a $150 credit with your Galaxy S26+ or S26 Ultra pre-order. This discount can be applied at the time of pre-order for accessories like the new Galaxy Qi2-certified charging accessories, wearables such as the just-announced Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and more.
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S25+
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
If you're after the S26+, you can get up to $700 off by trading in a Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Edge in good working condition. As for the S26 Ultra, you can get it for $399.99 instead of $1,299.99 by sparing a Galaxy S25 Ultra or a Galaxy Z Fold 6 in working condition.
In case you don't have any eligible devices in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers a $150 credit with your Galaxy S26+ or S26 Ultra pre-order. This discount can be applied at the time of pre-order for accessories like the new Galaxy Qi2-certified charging accessories, wearables such as the just-announced Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and more.
Users who have reserved a device before the announcement get an extra $30 Samsung Credit.
Prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup have gone up this year, so picking out the promos that save you the most is more important than ever. And let me tell you, this year's trade-in discounts don't sound bad at all! Upgrade today and save big with Samsung's exclusive offers.
