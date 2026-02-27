This Galaxy S26 pre-order bargain saves you up to $900 at the official store

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Galaxy S26 devices being held by a person.
This year's Galaxy S26 pre-order discounts are nothing short of exciting. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 lineup is here, with pre-orders starting Feb 25. And while Amazon is giving you a gift card and a free storage upgrade, truth is, Samsung is the much better choice for users with older flagship options in good condition. 

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung


Why? Because the official store is now giving you up to $900 off the Galaxy S26 lineup. That's right, you can pre-order each of the three flagships and score a massive discount on your next Galaxy AI phone. Let's break down the offers: 

  • Galaxy S26: up to $500 off with trade-ins
  • Galaxy S26+: save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra: now up to $900 off with a trade-in

Of course, you'd have to spare the right device in good condition to get the maximum discount. Right now, Samsung gives you the maximum discount with the following devices when you pre-order the Galaxy S26:


If you're after the S26+, you can get up to $700 off by trading in a Galaxy S25 UltraGalaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Edge in good working condition. As for the S26 Ultra,  you can get it for $399.99 instead of $1,299.99 by sparing a Galaxy S25 Ultra or a Galaxy Z Fold 6 in working condition.

In case you don't have any eligible devices in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers a $150 credit with your Galaxy S26+ or S26 Ultra pre-order. This discount can be applied at the time of pre-order for accessories like the new Galaxy Qi2-certified charging accessories, wearables such as the just-announced Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and more.

Users who have reserved a device before the announcement get an extra $30 Samsung Credit. 

Prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup have gone up this year, so picking out the promos that save you the most is more important than ever. And let me tell you, this year's trade-in discounts don't sound bad at all! Upgrade today and save big with Samsung's exclusive offers.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
COMMENTS (0)

