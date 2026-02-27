Samsung may have quietly removed a key optimization feature in latest One UI 8.5 Beta
A crucial optimization feature is now missing in the latest One UI 8.5 Beta.
Samsung may be pushing for a modernization in the software update process. | Image by PhoneArena
You know how your Galaxy phone may sometimes slow down after a system update? Until recently, there was an easy way to solve this issue, but the solution may now be gone... for good.
The latest One UI 8.5 Beta update may have quietly taken a hidden treasure away from Galaxy fans.
X leaker Tarun Vats has just shared some very unpleasant news for Samsung phone users. According to it, the Clear Cache Partition option has been quietly removed after the One UI 8.5 Beta 6 update from February 2026.
And now, this super-useful feature is gone. The X post sparked a conversation, expectedly, with other users indicating the feature has quietly disappeared from their phones' recovery menu as well.
Removing such an important feature for your Galaxy phone's optimization surely doesn't sound fun. But how can you check if you're affected? Here's a step-by-step guide to opening the recovery menu on a Galaxy phone:
Once you've followed all the steps and seen this menu on your Galaxy phone, you can navigate up and down from different options using the volume up and volume down buttons. To select a particular option, you should use the power button.
It's important to note that the Android recovery menu features a Factory Reset, which essentially deletes all your personal files and apps. Unless you want to remove all data from your Samsung device, you should be careful with that particular option.
An important feature may have been removed
Galaxy Fam ️— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 27, 2026
Not good news… Samsung has removed the Clear Cache Partition option in the February One UI 8 / One UI 8.5 Beta 6 update.
I personally use this after every software update
No idea why they did this. pic.twitter.com/YF7aFJ47hI
This may not sound like huge news for some users, but it's an incredibly useful feature. Samsung phones (and most Android models) have a cache partition, which is separate from personal files and apps. It stores different temporary files, including optimized versions of apps after updates and leftover data from previous updates.
After a system update, users could clear this partition, ensuring the device remains responsive and smooth. If it's not done, the device may start behaving weirdly, causing random crashes, sluggish performance, faster battery drain, etc.
How to check if the feature is gone on your device
Is it gone for good?
At first glance, removing the Clear Cache Partition option may certainly alarm Galaxy power users. But is it really gone for good... or a simple mistake on Samsung's part?
Truth be told, I highly doubt this is a simple mistake. This either teases that Android has gotten even better at self-cache management, or — maybe, Samsung is moving it to a more accessible place.
Let's be honest, the chances that every single user knows and uses this process to optimize their phone are pretty slim. So, by making it more accessible, the South Korean tech giant could be ensuring that more users can access and use it.
Sure, it's not uncommon for features to simply be stripped away from users, but this one seems essential enough to want to keep around. My guess: it may have become automated, since the latest Android version feels like another iteration filled with improvements instead of a general reinvention.
