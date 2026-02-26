Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Samsung unveils Qi2-certified charging accessories to complete your Galaxy S26

Samsung's next-gen Qi2 charging accessories have just been released at the Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra with a case and a wireless charging pad.
Samsung's new charging accessories are spot-on. | Image by Samsung
Samsung's next-gen flagship phones were just announced yesterday. Beyond the Galaxy S26 lineup, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, as well as sleek new, Qi2-compatible magnetic accessories to make your charging experience truly flagship-grade. 

Samsung's new charging accessories are here


The South Korean tech giant has just brought the Galaxy S26 lineup to modern times with its set of Qi2-compatible charging accessories. There are two variants available at the Samsung Store: a 25W magnetic wireless charger and an option with an included 45W charging adapter. 

Samsung's Magnetic Wireless Charger. | Image by Samsung

  • Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger: $49.99
  • Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger with a 45W travel adapter: $74.99

Not all Galaxy S26 options support the same charging speeds, though. The "vanilla" option caps at 15W, while the Galaxy S26+ charges wirelessly at 20W. Only the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports the full Qi2 charging speeds, hitting 25W. 

As we already know, the Galaxy S26 doesn't feature built-in Qi2 magnets. That means you'll need a magnetic case to use the Qi2 wireless charger Samsung just revealed. 

Video Thumbnail
First look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Video by PhoneArena

The Galaxy S26 models aren't the only ones that can use Samsung's new charging accessories. They work with the new Galaxy Buds, last year's Galaxy S25, and other Qi2-certified smartphones. 

At the time of writing, the magnetic charging pad is unavailable at the Samsung Store. Users can only purchase the bundle with the 45W adapter right now. What's more, the official store gives you a $22.50 discount right now, which brings the asking price to $52.49.

Is this the right move, Samsung? 


Brands have grown accustomed to releasing all sorts of accessories with each flagship announcement. And I admit — this particular addition sounds quite useful, especially since it's compatible with all sorts of devices, not just the latest S26 series. 

But let's pause for a moment. This alone costs over $50 — and then you need a magnet case. Those start at $49.99 and reach as much as $79.99. 

Add the cost of the Galaxy S26 models (the vanilla option now costs $100 more, and the 1TB S26 Ultra has skyrocketed to $1,799.99), and things really start to pile up. Bottom line, the Galaxy ecosystem "fee" has never been higher.

