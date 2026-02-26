Samsung unveils Qi2-certified charging accessories to complete your Galaxy S26
Samsung's next-gen Qi2 charging accessories have just been released at the Samsung Store.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's new charging accessories are spot-on. | Image by Samsung
Samsung's next-gen flagship phones were just announced yesterday. Beyond the Galaxy S26 lineup, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, as well as sleek new, Qi2-compatible magnetic accessories to make your charging experience truly flagship-grade.
The South Korean tech giant has just brought the Galaxy S26 lineup to modern times with its set of Qi2-compatible charging accessories. There are two variants available at the Samsung Store: a 25W magnetic wireless charger and an option with an included 45W charging adapter.
Not all Galaxy S26 options support the same charging speeds, though. The "vanilla" option caps at 15W, while the Galaxy S26+ charges wirelessly at 20W. Only the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports the full Qi2 charging speeds, hitting 25W.
As we already know, the Galaxy S26 doesn't feature built-in Qi2 magnets. That means you'll need a magnetic case to use the Qi2 wireless charger Samsung just revealed.
The Galaxy S26 models aren't the only ones that can use Samsung's new charging accessories. They work with the new Galaxy Buds, last year's Galaxy S25, and other Qi2-certified smartphones.
At the time of writing, the magnetic charging pad is unavailable at the Samsung Store. Users can only purchase the bundle with the 45W adapter right now. What's more, the official store gives you a $22.50 discount right now, which brings the asking price to $52.49.
Brands have grown accustomed to releasing all sorts of accessories with each flagship announcement. And I admit — this particular addition sounds quite useful, especially since it's compatible with all sorts of devices, not just the latest S26 series.
But let's pause for a moment. This alone costs over $50 — and then you need a magnet case. Those start at $49.99 and reach as much as $79.99.
Samsung's new charging accessories are here
The South Korean tech giant has just brought the Galaxy S26 lineup to modern times with its set of Qi2-compatible charging accessories. There are two variants available at the Samsung Store: a 25W magnetic wireless charger and an option with an included 45W charging adapter.
Samsung's Magnetic Wireless Charger. | Image by Samsung
- Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger: $49.99
- Galaxy Magnet Wireless Charger with a 45W travel adapter: $74.99
Not all Galaxy S26 options support the same charging speeds, though. The "vanilla" option caps at 15W, while the Galaxy S26+ charges wirelessly at 20W. Only the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports the full Qi2 charging speeds, hitting 25W.
How do you feel about Samsung's accessory policy?
As we already know, the Galaxy S26 doesn't feature built-in Qi2 magnets. That means you'll need a magnetic case to use the Qi2 wireless charger Samsung just revealed.
Recommended For You
First look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Video by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 models aren't the only ones that can use Samsung's new charging accessories. They work with the new Galaxy Buds, last year's Galaxy S25, and other Qi2-certified smartphones.
At the time of writing, the magnetic charging pad is unavailable at the Samsung Store. Users can only purchase the bundle with the 45W adapter right now. What's more, the official store gives you a $22.50 discount right now, which brings the asking price to $52.49.
Is this the right move, Samsung?
Brands have grown accustomed to releasing all sorts of accessories with each flagship announcement. And I admit — this particular addition sounds quite useful, especially since it's compatible with all sorts of devices, not just the latest S26 series.
But let's pause for a moment. This alone costs over $50 — and then you need a magnet case. Those start at $49.99 and reach as much as $79.99.
Add the cost of the Galaxy S26 models (the vanilla option now costs $100 more, and the 1TB S26 Ultra has skyrocketed to $1,799.99), and things really start to pile up. Bottom line, the Galaxy ecosystem "fee" has never been higher.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: