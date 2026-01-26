With up to $530 in savings and $280 off guaranteed, the 5.8mm-thick Galaxy S25 Edge is a no-brainer
In addition to its slim design, the phone offers fast performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras. Don’t miss out!
Galaxy S25+ may be selling at discounted prices at both Samsung’s official store and Amazon, but if you’re after a powerhouse with a slim design, I’d suggest checking out the Galaxy S25 Edge instead.The powerful
I also decided to check out whether Samsung has a sweet promo for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it actually has one that I think might be of interest to you, as long as you have an old phone to trade in. If you do have one, you can slash up to $530 off our friend here, which sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Unfortunately, you can’t save without a trade-in on Samsung.com, at least at the time of writing, which leaves Amazon’s offer the best choice if you don’t have or don’t want to part with an older smartphone.
In fact, the phone comes equipped with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line silicon and powers almost all flagship phones from last year. That, coupled with 12GB of RAM, ensures that it can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way, whether that’s a heavy app, demanding game, or just the casual stuff like browsing the web and streaming YouTube.
That said, not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as Samsung had to cut some corners in order to give us an ultra-slim Galaxy phone. That’s why you’ll find a 3,900mAh battery onboard rather than a 5,000mAh one. But despite its smaller size, the built-in power cell still delivers exceptional performance, as it can get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.
All in all, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the phone you should get if you’re in the market for a powerhouse running on Android and don’t want to walk with a brick in your pocket. Plus, you aren’t compromising a ton of stuff for that slim design. And now that it can be yours for $280 less or up to $530 off, I think it’s definitely worth getting in a heartbeat. If you agree, act fast and save on one at Amazon or Samsung with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 25% price cut on the model with 256GB of storage, slashing $280 off its usual cost. This means you can treat yourself to one for less than $820. Not too shabby, considering it’ll set you back a whopping $1,100 under normal circumstances. And don’t worry, the merchant has a solid 95% positive rating, and you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if, you know, you aren’t happy with your purchase or there’s something wrong with it.
Regardless of whether you go for the $280 discount on Amazon or Samsung’s trade-in promo, you should know that you won’t have any buyer’s remorse. The Galaxy S25 Edge may be just 5.8mm thick, making it the slimmest Galaxy phone yet, but don’t let its slim dimensions fool you; this bad boy packs a punch.
Samsung is famous for its gorgeous displays, and as a proper high-end Galaxy phone, the S25 Edge delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. Furthermore, the screen has a high 120Hz refresh rate, offering buttery-smooth scrolling and gaming—if you would rather play mobile games than browse Insta.
In addition, there’s no telephoto lens on board, which means going beyond 4x zoom results in a drop in detail. However, as long as you don’t surpass that, you’ll be amazed by the photos the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide unit take.
