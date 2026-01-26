Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

With up to $530 in savings and $280 off guaranteed, the 5.8mm-thick Galaxy S25 Edge is a no-brainer

In addition to its slim design, the phone offers fast performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras. Don’t miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25 Edge.
       View now at Amazon  
The powerful Galaxy S25+ may be selling at discounted prices at both Samsung’s official store and Amazon, but if you’re after a powerhouse with a slim design, I’d suggest checking out the Galaxy S25 Edge instead.

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 25% price cut on the model with 256GB of storage, slashing $280 off its usual cost. This means you can treat yourself to one for less than $820. Not too shabby, considering it’ll set you back a whopping $1,100 under normal circumstances. And don’t worry, the merchant has a solid 95% positive rating, and you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if, you know, you aren’t happy with your purchase or there’s something wrong with it.

Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: Save $280 on Amazon!

$280 off (25%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $280 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage. This lets you score one for less than $820, instead of around $1,100. The phone offers incredible performance, has a stunning display, and takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Edge: Save up to $530 with a trade-in!

$569 99
$1099 99
$530 off (48%)
Alternatively, you can score a Galaxy S25 Edge for less than usual at Samsung. The tech giant lets you save up to $530 on this bad boy with an eligible trade-in. So, if you have an old you can part with, don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


I also decided to check out whether Samsung has a sweet promo for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it actually has one that I think might be of interest to you, as long as you have an old phone to trade in. If you do have one, you can slash up to $530 off our friend here, which sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Unfortunately, you can’t save without a trade-in on Samsung.com, at least at the time of writing, which leaves Amazon’s offer the best choice if you don’t have or don’t want to part with an older smartphone.

Recommended For You

Regardless of whether you go for the $280 discount on Amazon or Samsung’s trade-in promo, you should know that you won’t have any buyer’s remorse. The Galaxy S25 Edge may be just 5.8mm thick, making it the slimmest Galaxy phone yet, but don’t let its slim dimensions fool you; this bad boy packs a punch.

In fact, the phone comes equipped with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line silicon and powers almost all flagship phones from last year. That, coupled with 12GB of RAM, ensures that it can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way, whether that’s a heavy app, demanding game, or just the casual stuff like browsing the web and streaming YouTube.

Samsung is famous for its gorgeous displays, and as a proper high-end Galaxy phone, the S25 Edge delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. Furthermore, the screen has a high 120Hz refresh rate, offering buttery-smooth scrolling and gaming—if you would rather play mobile games than browse Insta.

That said, not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as Samsung had to cut some corners in order to give us an ultra-slim Galaxy phone. That’s why you’ll find a 3,900mAh battery onboard rather than a 5,000mAh one. But despite its smaller size, the built-in power cell still delivers exceptional performance, as it can get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.

In addition, there’s no telephoto lens on board, which means going beyond 4x zoom results in a drop in detail. However, as long as you don’t surpass that, you’ll be amazed by the photos the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide unit take.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the phone you should get if you’re in the market for a powerhouse running on Android and don’t want to walk with a brick in your pocket. Plus, you aren’t compromising a ton of stuff for that slim design. And now that it can be yours for $280 less or up to $530 off, I think it’s definitely worth getting in a heartbeat. If you agree, act fast and save on one at Amazon or Samsung with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15645 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless