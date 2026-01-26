Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon’s latest OnePlus Pad 3 deal makes even a Sammy fanboy like me feel tempted

The tablet ranks among the best on the market, and I think it's the best bang for the buck right now!

By
Tablets Deals OnePlus
A close-up of the back of the OnePlus Pad 3.
       View now at Amazon  
If you’ve been looking for a generous OnePlus Pad 3 deal that will let you save a lot of cash, I believe you just found what you’ve been looking for. In its latest promo on the OnePlus Pad 3, Amazon has slashed 15% off this powerful slate, dropping it below $596. Given that the tablet’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $700, it appears you’ll score sweet savings of $104 if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer today!

OnePlus Pad 3: Save $105 on Amazon!

$105 off (15%)
You can currently snag the OnePlus Pad 3 for just under $596 thanks to a sweet $105 discount on Amazon. This drops the tablet to a total bargain price, considering the massive value it brings to the table. It offers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and boasts incredible battery life. It also has 80W fast charging. If you want to save big, act fast before this deal disappears!
Buy at Amazon

Get the OnePlus Pad 3 with a $99.99 freebie!

$649 99
$699 99
$50 off (7%)
On the other hand, you can score a OnePlus Pad 3 at the official OnePlus store, where you can get a OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case or a OnePlus Stylo 2 as a freebie. This way, you can save up to $99.99. You can also trade in an eligible device to score savings on the tablet itself. OnePlus even tosses in up to a $50 bonus discount. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus


But while Amazon’s OnePlus Pad 3 deal lets you save $104, the slate doesn’t come with an included stylus in the box. If you prefer to get a OnePlus Stylo 2 for free, you might want to check out the official OnePlus store for that.

While the tablet isn’t available at a discounted price there, meaning it will set you back its usual $700, the manufacturer lets you snag either a OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case or OnePlus Stylo 2 as a freebie. This means you’ll save $49.99 if you go for the former or $99.99 if you go for the latter. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device to slash the price of the tablet itself. OnePlus will even toss you up to an extra $50 bonus discount on top of the trade-in markdown, which is pretty neat if you ask me.

Of course, the most important question is, should you get a OnePlus Pad 3 at all? And my personal opinion is: yes, you definitely should, especially now that you can snag one for less than $596. Sure, I agree that this isn’t the absolute best price ever, as the slate was on sale for less than $580 in December, saving you $120 instead of $104. But even at this price, the device delivers an insane amount of value.

To tell you the truth, I feel quite tempted despite personally preferring Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. For instance, the tablet comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. The silicon inside was the best Qualcomm had to offer in the mobile tech world last year, and you can find it powering most flagship devices released in 2025. It’s also more powerful than the Dimensity 9400+ in Samsung’s latest and greatest slates, making it the better choice if raw power is your main priority.

With this being a proper OnePlus device, it absolutely excels in the battery department, rocking a hefty 12,140 mAh power cell. In our dedicated battery tests, it delivered a whopping 15 hours and 23 minutes of web browsing, seven hours and 41 minutes of video streaming, and 11 hours and 22 minutes of gaming. To top this off, the tablet boasts 80W fast charging, which brings it from 0% to 100% in just one hour and 21 minutes.

Obviously, the company had to make a compromise in order for its tablet to be positioned way below its main competitors. That’s why the main downside of this otherwise exceptional slate is that it comes with an LCD display rather than an AMOLED one. This means it doesn’t deliver the deep blacks and high contrast of OLED panels. On the bright side, the 13.2-inch display on board has a high resolution of 3392 x 2400 pixels and supports Dolby Vision, offering pleasant visuals even though it’s an LCD screen. And if that’s not enough, you’ll find eight speakers—four woofers and four tweeters—delivering immersive sound.

My point is that the OnePlus Pad 3 is a worthy Galaxy Tab S11 competitor and the tablet you should get if you’re looking for the biggest bang for the buck. And with three years of OS updates and five years of security patches, it’s great for long-term use. Therefore, don’t miss out—save on one now before it’s too late!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless