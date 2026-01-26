Galaxy S25+ gets a generous price cut well ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

As I’ve said numerous times already, I’m a Sammy fanboy. I’ve always been, and chances are I always will be—though I admit I also quite like Apple’s devices too. On top of my unrivaled affection for Samsung’s phones, tablets, and, of course, smartwatches, I’m also a savvy shopper. And when you combine these two, it becomes clear as day why I’m so excited that the Galaxy S25+ is an absolute bargain right now—in my totally unbiased opinion.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
The Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to grab one for just under $900. Furthermore, almost all color options are selling at the same price, letting you pick the one that best fits your taste. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save up to $480 at Samsung!

$519 99
$999 99
$480 off (48%)
On the other hand, if you already have an old phone you can part with, Samsung lets you save up to $480 with an eligible trade-in. It's definitely worth checking out how much you can save this way. That said, you can save only $100 without a trade-in. All you need to do is select "No" in the trade-in section.
Buy at Samsung


But seriously, Amazon is selling this powerhouse of a phone at a $100 discount, slashing 10% off its usual cost. This drops the 256GB version below the $900 mark, making it a really solid choice for those after a flagship handset who don’t want to overspend on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra—or any other $1,000 uber-premium phone, for that matter.

The best part? You can choose between four color options, as the discount applies to the models in Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint, and Icyblue. In other words, you can pick the variant that matches your taste the most, which is a rare opportunity, since usually only one or two color options are on sale.

That being said, Amazon’s offer has been up for grabs for a while now, which means it might not stay available for too long. Therefore, I urge you to act quickly and snag a brand-new Galaxy S25+ with this deal now before it’s too late.

On the other hand, if you have an old phone you can part with, Samsung has a really sweet deal that I think might tickle your fancy. As of the time of writing, you can save up to $480 on this handsome fella with an eligible trade-in. Of course, it all depends on the make, model, and condition of your old phone, but saving more than $100 on one of the best smartphones on the market is always a welcomed opportunity, am I right?

It’s also worth noting that you can save just $100 at Samsung, too. All you need to do is select that you don’t have an eligible device to trade. Otherwise, you won’t see the discount.

The biggest question is, should you get the Galaxy S25+ now that it could be yours for up to $480 off? And my honest opinion is that the phone is absolutely worth grabbing at this price. Now, I know that I said I’m a Sammy fan, which means that I’ll adore getting this phone at a heavily discounted price. But even if I weren’t, it’s just hard to say “no” to this deal.

Rocking Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance. It can tackle absolutely anything without breaking a sweat. What’s more, it rocks a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR content, making it perfect for winding down with YouTube videos. It can get quite bright too, thanks to its peak brightness of 2,600 nits. And with the high 120Hz refresh rate, everything feels buttery smooth regardless of whether you’re browsing the web or your Insta feed.

If that’s not enough, it boasts a 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies, both of which take stunning photos. That will let you capture every moment in crystal clarity. Factor in a 4,900mAh power cell on board that can easily last the whole day without requiring a recharge and seven years of software support, and you get a phone that ticks all boxes. So, don’t hesitate—act fast and save big on a brand-new Galaxy S25+ now while the deal lasts!
