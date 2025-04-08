Galaxy S25 Edge shows up in deleted listing with eyebrow-raising prices
Up Next:
An Italian retailer has published (and since deleted) a page showing the Galaxy S25 Edge prices in Euro.
Samsung's upcoming slim-chic phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, has appeared extensively in leaks nowadays. Now, the phone's release seems to be delayed. Just as important as the phone's release date is the phone's pricing... and a new leak now somewhat contradicts earlier rumors about the phone's pricing strategy.
Curiously enough, that's higher than what was previously expected by more or less €100. Before this leak, it was speculated online that the European prices of the yet-unannounced fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family would be between €1,249 and €1,259 for the 256GB variant, and between €1,369 to €1,379 for the 512GB variant.
This places the Galaxy S25 Edge higher in pricing than the Galaxy S25 Plus, the middle brother of the trio. The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the most expensive phone of the bunch.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was rumored to get its unveiling event in the middle of April, but it seems the phone's announcement got delayed. The date expected now, according to the latest rumors, is May 13. At this point, we're still not sure if the phone will be available for purchase in the U.S., or if it will get a limited release.
This fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family would be different by being super slim, just 5.84 mm thick, a new fad in the mobile tech industry. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch display, a disappointingly small 3,900mAh battery (due to space constraints of the slim profile), and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
Two cameras are expected on the back, with the main being 200MP, the Ultra's camera. A 12MP ultra-wide is said to complement it.
Samsung's upcoming slim-chic phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, has appeared extensively in leaks nowadays. Now, the phone's release seems to be delayed. Just as important as the phone's release date is the phone's pricing... and a new leak now somewhat contradicts earlier rumors about the phone's pricing strategy.
A now-deleted page on the Italian online store Zenetti showed various Galaxy S25 Edge phones and their prices in Euro. The 256GB version of the phone was listed at €1,362, while the 512GB version was shown to cost €1,488.
Image Credit - GSMArena
Curiously enough, that's higher than what was previously expected by more or less €100. Before this leak, it was speculated online that the European prices of the yet-unannounced fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family would be between €1,249 and €1,259 for the 256GB variant, and between €1,369 to €1,379 for the 512GB variant.
This places the Galaxy S25 Edge higher in pricing than the Galaxy S25 Plus, the middle brother of the trio. The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the most expensive phone of the bunch.
On top of that, another Italian retailer, Epto, also listed the same prices as Zenetti for the Edge. Three colors are expected for the phone: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue (although Zenetti listed them as "Titan" not "Titanium"). A 1TB option is not expected to be available.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was rumored to get its unveiling event in the middle of April, but it seems the phone's announcement got delayed. The date expected now, according to the latest rumors, is May 13. At this point, we're still not sure if the phone will be available for purchase in the U.S., or if it will get a limited release.
This fourth member of the Galaxy S25 family would be different by being super slim, just 5.84 mm thick, a new fad in the mobile tech industry. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch display, a disappointingly small 3,900mAh battery (due to space constraints of the slim profile), and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
Two cameras are expected on the back, with the main being 200MP, the Ultra's camera. A 12MP ultra-wide is said to complement it.
Recommended Stories
This phone, when it gets released, will likely face the rumored iPhone 17 Air, in the markets it is being sold in, that is. The iPhone 17 Air is also rumored to be a slim device, with some reports claiming it would be around 5.5 or 5.4 mm thick at its thinnest part. It may or may not sport a new, rather strange-looking design, and is said to replace the Plus in the upcoming iPhone 17 series.
Things that are NOT allowed: