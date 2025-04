After a short delay, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge reportedly has a new launch date

Galaxy S25 Edge

What can we expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Spec-wise, so far these have been the rumors surrounding the device:





Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, likely with a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (marketed as “Snapdragon 8 Elite”)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB or 512GB, no microSD support

Battery: Around 3,900mAh with 25W wired charging

Cameras: Rumored 200MP main sensor + 12MP ultra-wide

Colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue

Price: Estimated at €1,249 for base model, which directly converts to $1,355 USD

With that spec sheet, the S25 Edge is positioned to be a unique offering in the S25 family—not quite as massive or camera-heavy as the Ultra, but more premium and performance-focused than the base or Plus models. Its key selling point will be its design: it's expected to be Samsung's thinnest flagship yet, potentially measuring under 6mm in thickness. That’s slimmer than even the



Recommended Stories That said, a thinner build usually comes with trade-offs. The reported 3,900mAh battery is smaller than what we see in most high-end phones today, which could be a concern for heavy users. Samsung may be banking on software efficiency and improved thermal management—rumors point to a redesigned vapor chamber—to help offset that limitation.



From a broader perspective, this launch puts Samsung in an interesting spot. While Apple is busy preparing the Galaxy S25 Edge might carve out a niche by focusing on aesthetic minimalism without completely letting go of flagship-tier performance. Ultimately, the success of this phone will depend on how it will perform, and we won't know that until the phone is officially released. Let's hope this newly rumored May timeline is accurate.

Things sure move fast when you're a phone enthusiast. Just yesterday, we were reporting that the initially reported launch date of April 15th for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may had been inexplicably delayed . However, today, a new report claims that we now have a new release date for Samsung's upcoming newest and thinnest smartphone.According to the source, Samsung is now targeting Tuesday, May 13, 2025, as the official launch date for the. It’s only about a month later than originally expected, but the circumstances behind the delay are still somewhat unclear. The report states that the postponement doesn't seem to be due to any hardware or production issues. Instead, speculation points to internal corporate shifts following the passing of Jong-Hee Han, the head of Samsung's DX division, which oversees its consumer electronics and mobile operations.Unlike the big January Unpacked event that introduced the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, theis set to debut in a more low-key, online-only format. That might disappoint fans hoping for a splashy launch, but it tracks with Samsung’s recent trend of staggering its flagship releases across the calendar year.