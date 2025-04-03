This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will probably cost... if it ever comes out

Galaxy S25 Edge





The upcoming fourth member of Samsung's The upcoming fourth member of Samsung's Galaxy S25 family is in the spotlight again today with very credible speculation on price points for a number of different markets. The only problem with these otherwise plausible figures is that... they might never materialize.

Should you start saving up for the S25 Edge?





Maybe and maybe not. While many rock-solid sources around the world seem to (almost weirdly) agree that this highly anticipated device will not be released by the end of this month, the causes for Samsung 's unusual delay remain unclear.





Galaxy S25 Edge Over in South Korea, the story goes that the company felt the need to "reexamine" the originally established schedule of thedue to "divided public attention." With the country's president awaiting an imminent ruling on an impeachment action started in December 2024, Samsung's head honchos essentially believe this is not the right time to make a glamorous product announcement.









S25 Edge launch until "May or June." Worse yet, the typically reliable leaker and journalist suggests the phone could be cancelled altogether, although for the time being, that appears to be a simple assumption with little concrete backing and a worst-case-scenario type of situation that's still a ways off. Then again, WinFuture's Roland Quandt doesn't completely buy that report, claiming that certain mystery "technical reasons" might actually be behind Samsung's decision to postpone thelaunch until "May or June." Worse yet, the typically reliable leaker and journalist suggests the phone could be cancelled altogether, although for the time being, that appears to be a simple assumption with little concrete backing and a worst-case-scenario type of situation that's still a ways off.

Ironically, the same source claims to have the skinny on the handset's European retail prices, which are about as extravagant as you think:





Between €1,249 and €1,259 - 256GB storage variant;

€1,369 to €1,379 - 512GB configuration.



In case you're wondering, the slightly lower numbers are apparently good for Germany, with the higher ones likely to materialize in Spain and Italy. That was at least the plan before Samsung made the call to delay the Galaxy S25 Edge at the eleventh hour, so it obviously remains to be seen if those price tags will also be revised in "May or June."





S25 Edge 's expected European prices are considerably higher than those of the if it ends up being released there. Because converting them in US dollars is not a very helpful exercise due to VAT and other taxes, I'd like to point out that the's expected European prices are considerably higher than those of the Galaxy S25 Plus and lower compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra . So, yeah, you can probably expect the razor-thin Android powerhouse to start at anywhere between $1,100 and $1,200 stateside...it ends up being released there.

Will the Galaxy S25 Edge be worth it?





That clearly depends on how much value you put on a phone's appearance. With a sub-6mm profile (at its thinnest point) and a robust titanium construction, there's no question this bad boy will look amazing , turning heads like very few Android phones released over the last few years.





S25 Edge Galaxy S25 Under the hood, thewill naturally share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with the rest of thefamily while also packing a generous 12GB RAM in combination with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space.



Galaxy S25 Edge will apparently settle for a dual snapper system, eliminating its big brother's telescope and periscope sensors and downgrading the ultra-wide-angle lens from 50 to 12 megapixels. The primary 200MP rear-facing camera is likely to be borrowed from the top-of-the-line S25 Ultra too, but thewill apparently settle for a dual snapper system, eliminating its big brother's telescope and periscope sensors and downgrading the ultra-wide-angle lens from 50 to 12 megapixels.



