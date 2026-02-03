Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Buds 4 design leak shows Samsung is taking a step back in the right direction

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro may look less like an AirPods ripoff.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Audio
A render of the Galaxy Buds 4
Samsung is about to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 phones later this month, but rumor has it that those won’t be the only new devices. The company is expected to also refresh its truly wireless earphones, and we can now take a first look at their design.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro design leaks in new renders


Samsung appears to be making some significant changes to the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro design. A set of renders, shared by Android Headlines, reveals that the two models may feature metal strips on the stems, which would be a step away from both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Apple’s AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4. | Image Credit – Android Headlines

The major difference between the two models is that only the Pro model comes with silicone ear tips. That should provide extra passive noise isolation for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in comparison to the more open design of the Galaxy Buds 4. It is unclear what the technical differences between the two models will be, but even if they’re minor, the Pro model is likely to let much less noise in.

Recommended For You

A step back for the case design


Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. | Image Credit – Android Headlines

Another big change for both new models is the redesigned charging case. Samsung is taking a step back to a squarish case that has a transparent lid. The earbuds lie horizontally in it, which is another attempt for Samsung to distance itself from Apple’s design ideas.

Do you plan to buy a pair of Samsung earbuds?


Despite the conflicting pricing rumors for the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung may keep the price of the Buds 4 series unchanged. Earlier reports claimed that the Galaxy Buds 4 will sell for €179 in Europe, with the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro going for €249. If that rumor turns out to be true, there’s a chance for the US prices to also remain unchanged. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro were selling in the US for $179 and $249, respectively.

A decent refresh


While I like the idea of having various earbud designs, there’s a reason most of those gadgets look the same. However, I like the metal stripe and the transparent case lid, and I think those give the Galaxy Buds 4 look some character. Samsung only needs to make them sound good and add a couple of fancy features, and they may turn into a hit.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless