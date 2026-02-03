Galaxy Buds 4 design leak shows Samsung is taking a step back in the right direction
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro may look less like an AirPods ripoff.
Samsung is about to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 phones later this month, but rumor has it that those won’t be the only new devices. The company is expected to also refresh its truly wireless earphones, and we can now take a first look at their design.
Samsung appears to be making some significant changes to the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro design. A set of renders, shared by Android Headlines, reveals that the two models may feature metal strips on the stems, which would be a step away from both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Apple’s AirPods.
Another big change for both new models is the redesigned charging case. Samsung is taking a step back to a squarish case that has a transparent lid. The earbuds lie horizontally in it, which is another attempt for Samsung to distance itself from Apple’s design ideas.
Despite the conflicting pricing rumors for the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung may keep the price of the Buds 4 series unchanged. Earlier reports claimed that the Galaxy Buds 4 will sell for €179 in Europe, with the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro going for €249. If that rumor turns out to be true, there’s a chance for the US prices to also remain unchanged. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro were selling in the US for $179 and $249, respectively.
While I like the idea of having various earbud designs, there’s a reason most of those gadgets look the same. However, I like the metal stripe and the transparent case lid, and I think those give the Galaxy Buds 4 look some character. Samsung only needs to make them sound good and add a couple of fancy features, and they may turn into a hit.
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro design leaks in new renders
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4. | Image Credit – Android Headlines
The major difference between the two models is that only the Pro model comes with silicone ear tips. That should provide extra passive noise isolation for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in comparison to the more open design of the Galaxy Buds 4. It is unclear what the technical differences between the two models will be, but even if they’re minor, the Pro model is likely to let much less noise in.
A step back for the case design
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. | Image Credit – Android Headlines
A decent refresh
