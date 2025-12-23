Samsung might give its upcoming mid-range phones a big camera boost

Galaxy A37

Better cameras are now available even in mid-range devices





Galaxy A57

Galaxy A37

Galaxy A57 is reportedly getting an upgrade to its ultra-wide camera. Compared to the Galaxy A57 remain similar to those of its predecessor. A 12 MP ISOCELL S5K3L6 sensor for selfies, a 5 MP macro camera using the GalaxyCore GC05A3 sensor, and a 50 MP Sony IMX906 (1/1.56-inch) primary camera.



Recommended For You Theis reportedly getting an upgrade to its ultra-wide camera. Compared to the Galaxy A56 , which comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, its successor is said to feature a 13 MP ISOCELL S5K3L6 sensor. This is the same sensor that was first used in the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, released back in 2019. Other camera specifications of theremain similar to those of its predecessor. A 12 MP ISOCELL S5K3L6 sensor for selfies, a 5 MP macro camera using the GalaxyCore GC05A3 sensor, and a 50 MP Sony IMX906 (1/1.56-inch) primary camera.

The more affordable Galaxy A37 is getting a main camera upgrade. According to the leak, it will feature the same 50 MP Sony IMX906 main sensor as the Galaxy A57 . For comparison, the Galaxy A36 comes with a 50 MP 1/1.96-inch sensor. That's a big improvement, as the larger 1/1.56-inch sensor in the Galaxy A37 will allow it to capture more light, ultimately resulting in brighter and cleaner photos, even in low-light conditions.





Galaxy A37 are similar to those of the Galaxy A36 . It features an 8 MP GalaxyCore GC08A3 ultra-wide shooter, a 5 MP GalaxyCore GC05A3 macro camera, and a 12 MP GalaxyCore GC12A2 selfie camera.



Recommended For You The rest of the camera specifications of theare similar to those of the. It features an 8 MP GalaxyCore GC08A3 ultra-wide shooter, a 5 MP GalaxyCore GC05A3 macro camera, and a 12 MP GalaxyCore GC12A2 selfie camera.

However, it's important to note that in some regions, both smartphones are expected to ship with Samsung's ISOCELL S5KGNJ sensor for the main camera instead of the Sony IMX906. Shipping the same smartphone with two different but nearly equivalent sensors in different regions isn't something new for Samsung.





The Korean giant mainly follows this approach to ensure smooth production, as a specific sensor such as the Sony IMX may not always be available in sufficient quantities. In such cases, Samsung uses its own ISOCELL sensor in the device to meet demand. However, the company makes sure that the ISOCELL sensor used is capable of producing image quality similar to that of the Sony IMX sensor.



Other expected specifications of both devices



In addition to the camera specification leak, there are also rumors about a few other specifications of both devices. Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display. A 5,000 mAh battery is rumored to power the devices, supporting 45W wired charging.



In addition to the camera specification leak, there are also rumors about a few other specifications of both devices. Both theandare expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display. A 5,000 mAh battery is rumored to power the devices, supporting 45W wired charging.

Galaxy A57 is said to come with an Exynos 1680 SoC paired with an Xclipse 550 GPU, whereas the Galaxy A37 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 chip and an Xclipse 530 GPU. If these rumors turn out to be true, both smartphones will offer a significant performance boost compared to their respective predecessors.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The performance segment is also tipped to receive an upgrade on both mid-range Samsung devices. Theis said to come with an Exynos 1680 SoC paired with an Xclipse 550 GPU, whereas theis expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 chip and an Xclipse 530 GPU. If these rumors turn out to be true, both smartphones will offer a significant performance boost compared to their respective predecessors.

Furthermore, reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that these devices will launch in February next year instead of the usual March release window for the Galaxy A3x and A5x phones.





Will you ignore the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 phones because of the unavailability of a telephoto lens? Yes, I like taking detailed photos of distant objects. 75% No, I don't use a telephoto lens much. 25% Vote 20 Votes

These devices are definitely worth waiting for





Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 were two of the best



Theandwere two of the best mid-range phones of 2025. We were really impressed by the battery life of both devices. However, the camera department was one area where we found both phones struggling a bit. Samsung might finally address this weakness in their respective successors if the leaked camera specifications turn out to be true.

However, I was really hopeful that a telephoto lens would finally make its way to both these devices. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case according to the leak, meaning one of their main competitors, the Nothing Phone 3a , which features a 50 MP telephoto lens, still has an edge over them in that department.

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