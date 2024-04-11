Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

T-Mobile is launching a new free line deal for existing customers

By
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service
T-Mobile is launching a new free line deal for existing customers
If you're a longtime Verizon or AT&T subscriber, you probably know how hard it is to get something free from your carrier. Most good deals, be them free phones, free lines, or even substantial discounts on devices and wireless service, are primarily (or exclusively) targeted at new customers switching from rival operators.

That situation is sometimes different at T-Mobile, where existing users are rewarded for their loyalty in a number of unbeatable ways. The best and most popular method to do that tends to be free lines, which are occasionally thrown pretty randomly at both new and longtime subscribers.

The latest such promotion seems to be aimed squarely at folks with active T-Mo service as of earlier this week (April 9, to be exact), at least according to the information prematurely revealed by a couple of seemingly well-connected Redditors.

One of these was allegedly informed by a Magenta representative that a new BOGO offer is coming up, and although we don't have the full and official details on it yet, we're fairly certain it's in the process of rolling out as we speak.

BOGO, of course, stands for "Buy One Get One", so in order to receive a free voice line (via monthly bill credits), you'll have to first add a paid new line to your existing T-Mobile account. That makes this promotion slightly less convenient and straightforward than some similar past deals, although we still can't think of a typical equivalent or alternative available at the likes of Verizon or AT&T.

Oh, and if the new offer happens to sound familiar, that's because it's actually identical to a number of other such deals from the last few years. But the beauty of it is that you can now claim another free line on top of any previous free lines.

As usual, you probably only have a limited window of time to get your latest loyalty-rewarding gift, and while certain restrictions and exclusions are likely to apply, we expect the vast majority of postpaid T-Mobile users to qualify with relative ease. The best way to check that is to reach out to customer care and... ask.

Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

