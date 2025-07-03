T-Mobile users resort to humor and sarcasm after getting their private data breached
We all need to look on the bright side of things.
Laughter is what kept humanity alive, and T-Mobile users find themselves laughing their heads off after checking their bank accounts.
Back in 2021, T-Mobile confirmed that a data breach exposed personal information from approximately 67 million customers. The stolen data included names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information. Additionally, 850,000 active prepaid customers had their names, phone numbers, and account PINs accessed, prompting T-Mobile to reset those PINs for security. The company emphasized that no financial information, such as credit card or bank details, was compromised.
There were rumors that some people could get up to $25,000 – and that may be true for some cases, but such "lucky" T-Mo customers are certainly not on Reddit, bragging about it.
The original poster jokingly celebrates the situation, and fellow Redditors quickly join in.
Many commenters jump in, joking about what they will do with their soon-to-come class action settlement money. One user says they can finally retire, while another says they used it to refill their Dunkin' Donuts app.
A few joke that their personal information has already been stolen so many times that it hardly matters anymore, with one user saying "I'd sell my privacy to any company that wanted it for $56.54".
One user mentions that the payout from the T-Mobile settlement seems to be about $56.54 per paid line. The original poster responds by saying they have two paid lines and a paid internet line, implying they expect more money. Another user corrects this by explaining that the payout is actually $56.54 per account holder whose personal information was breached, not per line. Each line doesn't count separately because it doesn't carry personal info that qualifies for a claim.
It's good that we can laugh about this and that. For now. Until it's free to laugh. Maybe it won't be in the future.
Back in 2021, T-Mobile confirmed that a data breach exposed personal information from approximately 67 million customers. The stolen data included names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information. Additionally, 850,000 active prepaid customers had their names, phone numbers, and account PINs accessed, prompting T-Mobile to reset those PINs for security. The company emphasized that no financial information, such as credit card or bank details, was compromised.
Fast-forward to May 2025 and the settlement:
[...] all court proceedings are complete, and the distribution of settlement payments has begun. Distribution to valid claimants will occur over the following several weeks.
– T-Mobile announcement, May 2025
There were rumors that some people could get up to $25,000 – and that may be true for some cases, but such "lucky" T-Mo customers are certainly not on Reddit, bragging about it.
Instead, people are getting 446 times (four hundred forty-six!) less than the $25,000 dream sum. And they're making jokes about it:
WE'RE RICH!!! Only cost us our privacy.
– Reddit user Exotic-Locksmith-192, June 2025
The original poster jokingly celebrates the situation, and fellow Redditors quickly join in.
Many commenters jump in, joking about what they will do with their soon-to-come class action settlement money. One user says they can finally retire, while another says they used it to refill their Dunkin' Donuts app.
A few joke that their personal information has already been stolen so many times that it hardly matters anymore, with one user saying "I'd sell my privacy to any company that wanted it for $56.54".
Image source – Reddit
One user mentions that the payout from the T-Mobile settlement seems to be about $56.54 per paid line. The original poster responds by saying they have two paid lines and a paid internet line, implying they expect more money. Another user corrects this by explaining that the payout is actually $56.54 per account holder whose personal information was breached, not per line. Each line doesn't count separately because it doesn't carry personal info that qualifies for a claim.
Recommended Stories
The user adds that originally, payouts were estimated at $100 for California residents and $25 for others, but since not everyone filed claims, the leftover funds increased the payouts by about 2.26 times, which is why people are receiving amounts like $56.54 or $226.16. They received $282.74 because they have five paid lines and six free lines. Another commenter says they have six paid lines and an internet line but got only about four times the payout of the original poster, suggesting that the math doesn't really add up.
It's good that we can laugh about this and that. For now. Until it's free to laugh. Maybe it won't be in the future.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: