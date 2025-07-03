T-Mobile users resort to humor and sarcasm after getting their private data breached

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

– T-Mobile announcement, May 2025

– Reddit user Exotic-Locksmith-192, June 2025

Are ~$60 enough of a compensation? Yes. No. Yes. 0% No. 100%

T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

It's good that we can laugh about this and that. For now. Until it's free to laugh. Maybe it won't be in the future.

A few joke that their personal information has already been stolen so many times that it hardly matters anymore, with one user saying "I'd sell my privacy to any company that wanted it for $56.54".One user mentions that the payout from thesettlement seems to be about $56.54 per paid line. The original poster responds by saying they have two paid lines and a paid internet line, implying they expect more money. Another user corrects this by explaining that the payout is actually $56.54 per account holder whose personal information was breached, not per line. Each line doesn't count separately because it doesn't carry personal info that qualifies for a claim.The user adds that originally, payouts were estimated at $100 for California residents and $25 for others, but since not everyone filed claims, the leftover funds increased the payouts by about 2.26 times, which is why people are receiving amounts like $56.54 or $226.16. They received $282.74 because they have five paid lines and six free lines. Another commenter says they have six paid lines and an internet line but got only about four times the payout of the original poster, suggesting that the math doesn't really add up.