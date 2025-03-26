The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true
Up Next:
T-Mobile is currently offering a new free line after customers began complaining about recent pricing updates. However, similar to other free line promotions in the past, some T-Mobile customers are finding out a bit too late that they don’t qualify.
There have now been multiple instances of customers facing some sort of problem when trying to get the promotion. Either they are told to switch their current plan, lose existing free T-Mobile lines or get told that they don’t qualify after they’ve already been signed up.
Other T-Mobile customers chimed in and said that the same had happened to them as well: now and for similar promotions in the past. Some users said that this was very common and that customers should always double and triple check the terms and conditions because representatives often make mistakes.
There have now been multiple instances of customers facing some sort of problem when trying to get the promotion. Either they are told to switch their current plan, lose existing free T-Mobile lines or get told that they don’t qualify after they’ve already been signed up.
One T-Mobile user claims that they had talked to two separate representatives to confirm that they were eligible for the new free line. But when the latest bill came in the line was not free anymore. The customer called and asked for a third time and was now told that they don’t qualify for the promotion.
Other T-Mobile customers chimed in and said that the same had happened to them as well: now and for similar promotions in the past. Some users said that this was very common and that customers should always double and triple check the terms and conditions because representatives often make mistakes.
The T-Life app has also caused controversy. | Image credit — T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s newest free line promotion came after the carrier increased prices of old plans currently in use by legacy customers. This includes plans that were once marketed as price locked. The entire ordeal has caused some customers to leave T-Mobile while others are digging up old T-Mobile ads about price locked plans.
These representatives are only human and it’s perfectly understandable that they might make mistakes every now and then. I’d advise T-Mobile customers to remain extra vigilant whenever they’re thinking about signing up for a shiny new deal because it’s a lot harder to have it canceled later on.
All of this has been compounded by T-Mobile’s push for customers to use the T-Life app. The app, which many say is broken and dysfunctional, has caused customers to leave T-Mobile stores in protest. This has led to employees asking customers to be patient because they themselves were suddenly thrust into this new environment of broken promises and unwanted apps.
These representatives are only human and it’s perfectly understandable that they might make mistakes every now and then. I’d advise T-Mobile customers to remain extra vigilant whenever they’re thinking about signing up for a shiny new deal because it’s a lot harder to have it canceled later on.
Things that are NOT allowed: