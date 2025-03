The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true

T-Mobile

’s newest free line promotion came after the carrier increased prices of old plans currently in use by legacy customers. This includes plans that were once marketed as price locked. The entire ordeal has caused some customers to leave T-Mobile while others are digging up old T-Mobile ads about price locked plans All of this has been compounded by’s push for customers to use the T-Life app. The app, which many say is broken and dysfunctional, has caused customers to leave T-Mobile stores in protest. This has led to employees asking customers to be patient because they themselves were suddenly thrust into this new environment of broken promises and unwanted apps.These representatives are only human and it’s perfectly understandable that they might make mistakes every now and then. I’d advisecustomers to remain extra vigilant whenever they’re thinking about signing up for a shiny new deal because it’s a lot harder to have it canceled later on.