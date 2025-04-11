T-Mobile says its latest price hike is no big deal. They really don’t get it, huh?





I'm not even talking about the several new taxes and fees T-Mo implemented more or less sneakily over the last year or so to ultimately squeeze more money from users who dare not switch to the operator's newest (and, of course, costliest) plans.





Instead, what I plan to discuss today is somewhat of a surreptitious change discreetly announced by T-Mobile earlier this week before materializing on a lot of people's bills starting April 23. For all intents and purposes, this is yet another price hike that will further add to the financial pressure already felt by so many customers affected by one or several previous "adjustments", although the carrier continues to act like everything is fine and dandy and the problem lies with you and me.

What is a price increase?





T-Mobile hike news broke: Apparently, it's not what we all think it is. You might think that I'm trying to crack some kind of a (bad) joke there, but this is whathad to say in its "defense" after last month's pricenews broke:





T-Mobile Media Relations, March 13, 2025

Doesn't that make you feel better with your costlier bill? I mean, I know that you were probably initially angered by the idea of paying an extra $5 a month (per line) for your "old" plan, but after you found out you were hit with a "small update" and a "continuation" of what T-Mo "started last year" instead of a straightforward price hike, all's well with the world, right? Wait, it's not?! Don't worry, I'm sure the "Un-carrier" has a better explanation for this week's fee increase. Let's see:





T-Mobile Media Relations, April 8, 2025





Yikes, that's even worse. Now, let me be perfectly clear here. I don't really understand what this "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee" is, and I'm not ashamed of admitting it. And the reason for that is because it doesn't make sense from any practical standpoint. On T-Mobile "explains" that the fee helps the company "recover certain costs we have already incurred and continue to incur." Yikes, that's even worse. Now, let me be perfectly clear here. I don't really understand what this "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee" is, and I'm not ashamed of admitting it. And the reason for that is because it doesn't make sense from any practical standpoint. On its official website "explains" that the fee helps the company "recover certain costs we have already incurred and continue to incur."



Because that's the textbook definition of vague, Magenta further breaks down the fee's two apparent separate components, claiming that the "Regulatory Programs" part covers "costs for funding and compliance with government mandates, programs and obligations", while the "Telco Recovery" component is there to cover "costs and charges imposed on us by other carriers for delivery of calls from our customers to theirs and for certain network facilities, operations and services."





Let's say that makes sense (even though it doesn't for a number of reasons). But if that's all true, why is T-Mobile not collecting this fee from all subscribers? Why are "customers on plans with taxes and fees included" exempt from the charge? And what happens if, hypothetically speaking, all customers on "older plans" decide to switch to newer, all-inclusive plans? Will those plans get this separate fee then or will T-Mo magically find the money to cover these costs elsewhere?

The "Un-carrier" is dead... and T-Mobile no longer has any problem admitting it





Look, I know what (some of) you are thinking. "It's only 50 cents, what's the big deal?" But here's the thing: it's not just 50 cents. It's 50 cents extra for each voice line, and an additional 20 cents for every data-only line.





If you still don't see a problem after doing the math and thinking how the price hike fee adjustment can impact an account with six or seven lines (not to mention more), I'd like to turn your attention to what I consider to be the most concerning part of T-Mobile 's media statement above.









" Verizon had one as recently as December 2024." Can anyone tell me what's wrong with that phrase? Well, it might just be me, but it sure seems like the once revolutionary and trend-defying "Un-carrier" is acknowledging, nay, embracing a new identity as not only a (bad) trend follower, but a pioneer of cash-grabbing tricks.





Granted, I'm reading between the lines there a bit and perhaps even exaggerating T-Mo's trickery, but if the carrier can take issue with the media's use of the "price hike" or "price increase" term, you'll probably allow me to employ some hyperbolic language for dramatic effect. And to wrap things up on a lighter note, I'll leave you with my favorite Reddit comment from one of the recent threads dedicated to the latest "fee adjustment":





TraditionalSky5617, Reddit, April 10, 2025



