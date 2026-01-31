Most of you couldn't care less about Samsung's late Galaxy S26 release... if the upgrades were there

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 family. Even more encouragingly for Samsung (and surprisingly for yours truly), an additional 20.5 percent of voters do appear to care about said handset family's launch schedule while deeming the In fact, timing apparently doesn't matter at all for nearly 45 percent of respondents to a recent survey about thefamily. Even more encouragingly for Samsung (and surprisingly for yours truly), an additional 20.5 percent of voters do appear to care about said handset family's launch schedule while deeming the rumored February 26 pre-order and March 11 sales dates as "just right."





Is this the right schedule for the Galaxy S26 family? Sounds right to me No, the phones should be released earlier I don't care about schedules, I only care about upgrades Vote









But only 36.23 percent of you seem to agree with me that Samsung should have moved more quickly with the S26 series development and production and made the company's "next big things" a commercial reality by now. That's not an insignificant number of people, of course, but for the most part, consumers are showing unexpected patience and restraint... on one important condition.



I'm not saying that entire number will add to the 36.23 percent of already dissatisfied survey respondents immediately after the S26 trio's launch, but even if just half of the PhoneArena readers who "only care about upgrades" and not dates end up deciding the changes and improvements don't justify the wait in this case, Samsung is in big trouble.

What if there's more to the Galaxy S26 series than meets the eye?





S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra will all look extremely similar to the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. But that's obviously only on the surface, and while many of the recently revealed specs also seem to be unchanged, some new features, technologies, and tools are naturally in the pipeline as well. If things were not crystal clear before yesterday, it's now pretty much etched in stone that thesimilar to the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. But that's obviously only on the surface, and while many of the recently revealed specs also seem to be unchanged, some new features, technologies, and tools are naturally in the pipeline as well.





Is the Privacy Screen your main reason for buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year? Yes. It's a great feature that makes me feel secure. No, there are other features I like better. I'm not buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Vote





Galaxy S26 Ultra ) One particularly innovative function (that will apparently be exclusive to the captured the spotlight earlier this week , and while a rather concerning number of respondents to a separate survey started a few days ago still have no intention of buying Samsung's next S Pen-wielding super-flagship, a third poll puts the jumbo-sized handset well above its little brothers in your preferences as a consequence of a promising pricing rumor

If the rumored prices pan out, which Galaxy S26 model sounds better to you? Definitely the S26 Ultra I'll still stick with the compact S26 I'll probably go for the S26 Plus All of them sound good to me None of them Vote





Clearly, Samsung can still reward the patience of its most devoted fans in a number of crucial ways, at least as far as the S26 Ultra is concerned . Unfortunately, the S26 Plus and perhaps especially the "vanilla" S26 are essentially doomed already in the eyes of many consumers, and although their late release is obviously not solely to blame for that, it's also not helping their cause and improving their mass appeal.

