If you hurry, you MIGHT be able to get yet another free T-Mobile line





today , mind you, and unfortunately, the only way to make sure you'll receive 100 percent official and trusted information is to contact customer support. Then it might be a good idea to check if you're eligible for the "Un-carrier's" newest trademark offer . This needs to be done, mind you, and unfortunately, the only way to make sure you'll receive 100 percent official and trusted information is to contact customer support.





if you're lucky . Kicked off just yesterday, June 28, and scheduled to run for only a grand total of 48 hours, the "targeted free AAL promo" is pretty much as exciting and appealing as it is confusing and hard to take advantage of. AAL, of course, stands for "add a line", which you can currently do at no cost whatsoever (apart from a pesky "device connection charge")









"Targeted" essentially means that T-Mo has randomly selected a limited number of existing customers who can get a free line added to their accounts, and if you're not on that list, there's no way to get on it.





Because Magenta has run similar promotions in the past, you're probably not going to be surprised to hear that reports from customers trying to score the deal vary wildly from happy to, well, unhappy, frustrated, confusing, and conflicting.





Compared to other free lines offered in the last couple of years, it's definitely nice to see military plans, for instance, qualify for the newest deal according to several different Redditors . On the not so bright side of things, T-Mobile subscribers with more than one or two free lines on their accounts already seem to be mostly out of luck this time around.





On the whole, however, there are no clear rules and restrictions, which is why you owe it to yourself to at least try to get in touch with T-Mo and verify your individual account eligibility. Keep in mind that this is a BYOD (bring your own device) promotion, and weirdly enough, EIP (equipment installment plans) are apparently not allowed "for the life" of your latest free line.